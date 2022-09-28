Surveillance footage captures missing Texas teacher getting out of her Lexus SUV in New Orleans

A missing Texas high school teacher was caught on surveillance footage parking her Lexus SUV in New Orleans and driving away just a day after she went missing.

Those searching are concerned that Reynolds may have waded into the water in a delusional state.

A nonprofit search and rescue organization is scouring the Mississippi River for signs of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds, whose husband first reported her missing Thursday.

Michael Reynolds had said his wife told him she was going out to buy food that day, but he never returned home to Alvin, Texas.

His SUV was later found hundreds of miles away in the Big Easy on Saturday, with his cell phone, driver’s license and credit cards still inside.

Authorities now fear the mother of three may have gotten confused and walked into the river after driving to New Orleans and abandoning her car.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, was reported missing Thursday after she told her husband she was going out to get food. Her Lexus truck was later located in New Orleans, with her belongings still inside it.

Surveillance footage purports to show Reynolds parking his car on Saint Peters Street in New Orleans just after noon on Friday and driving away.

After Michelle first disappeared, Michael told KHOU that he used Lexus Roadside Service to find Michelle’s Lexus NX 300, and was shocked to discover it in New Orleans.

He then headed out to Louisiana for the weekend in an effort to find his wife and bring her home, but Michael and Michelle’s brother could only find his still-charged cell phone, IDs and credit cards in his car.

That’s when Michael enlisted the help of Texas EquuSearch, a nonprofit search and rescue team, which was able to obtain surveillance footage of Michelle parking the silver car near a church on Saint Peters Street just after noon Friday.

“We had surveillance of her actually parking her car on Saint Peters Street at 12:01 pm Friday afternoon, and then which way she was walking,” said Texas EquuSearch founder Tim Miller. FOX 26.

He added that ‘Saint Peters Street is quite close to the Mississippi River’, and he is concerned that Michelle has gone into the water in a delusional state.

Miller now wants to follow in his footsteps after parking the SUV.

Shortly after receiving the video from a nearby business, he said his The organization put a helicopter in the air, searching the banks of the Mississippi River and the river itself for the Fairview Junior High School teacher.

But so far, Miller said, search efforts have been unsuccessful.

“I just got the video from about 20 miles down the river to see if she’s there,” he said. KHOU. Nothing occurred to them.

Since then, Miller has personally traveled to New Orleans, where he plans to meet with city police and the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office.

It also hopes to have another backup helicopter on Wednesday along with a boat on the river to continue search efforts.

Michael Reynolds, Michelle’s husband, located her car using the Lexus Roadside service and found her cell phone still charged, identification and credit card inside.

He said he now believes his wife may have been confused when she went missing last week.

Both Miller and Michael now fear that Michelle was mistaken when she disappeared.

We know Michelle was confused. There were some things going on,’ Michael told FOX 26.

“At first, we were wondering, ‘Is her car stolen? Is there something else going on?'” he said, “until we got that surveillance and yes, she parked at 12:01 p.m., got out of her car and started to walk”.

“So now we know that foul play did not occur from point A to point B.”

“Hopefully she’s confused, she’s wandering around and someone sees her and we get her back safely,” he lamented. That is definitely the goal.

Michael is now back in Texas, trying to comfort his children as search efforts continue.

“I’m going back to Houston now because I have three kids,” he said Monday. “My daughter is going through a very difficult time, as are my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son.

Please keep an eye out for Michelle. We love her and miss her very much. We are doing everything we can to get her home safely.

A nonprofit organization now joins the middle school teacher search efforts at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School District

Missing persons reports have been filed in both Texas and Louisiana for the middle school teacher at Fairview Junior High in the Alvin Independent School Districtlocated about 25 miles south of Houston.

Michelle Reynolds smiles in a photo posted on her public Facebook account

It is unknown what Michelle was wearing at the time of her disappearance, but it is possible she was wearing black leggings.

People.com spoke with the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Danny Lares, who said that they continue to investigate all the information about the disappearance of the 48-year-old man.

“Our investigators are following up on all leads,” said Sgt. Lares said in an interview. “They’re trying to check if she’s been in contact with anyone and following leads and seeing where it leads.”

Reynolds is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall with a slim build. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office at 979-864-2392.

The matter remains under investigation by officials at this time.