Surrey wrap up 21st county championship title with game to spare by thrashing Yorkshire

Surrey manager Gareth Batty hailed his side after they won the county championship with a round to spare – then warned that a 10-game competition, suggested by Andrew Strauss’ high-performance review, would ‘diminish the feeling’ of victory.

Surrey wrapped up their 21st title with a 10-wicket thrashing of Yorkshire, having learned half an hour earlier that Hampshire – their only rivals for the crown – had lost to Kent. The trophy will be presented next week in Manchester, with Surrey’s final game, against Lancashire, now becoming a round of honours.

This was their eighth win in 13 and while Hampshire have won nine, they have also suffered three defeats to Surrey’s none. Unlike Surrey, Hampshire have not lost a stream of players to England.

Surrey won the county championship after beating Yorkshire within three days

The winning runs were fittingly struck by captain Rory Burns, who has put his winter disappointments with England behind him to top score for the club with 763 runs – one of eight Surrey players to average 40 or more with the bat this season from . at least five games.

Batty described Burns’ ever-present presence as ‘gold’ and called seamer Dan Worrall – the Australian who has honed his game on the unforgiving pitches of Adelaide – ‘probably the best signing I’ve ever seen in county cricket’.

With a game to go, Worrall has 39 wickets in 24, including four more here as Yorkshire dismissed their overnight 89 for two for 208 all out. Burns and Ryan Patel then took just six overs to smash a target of 55, giving Surrey their first title since 2018 and sparking celebrations at a venue temporarily renamed in honor of Micky Stewart, their 90-year-old former captain.

But on the day Strauss’ review suggested a six-team top-flight trimmed by four games to 10 per side, Batty sounded a warning.

“I think it would lessen the emotion a little bit because it’s built up over such a long time,” he said. – We have to make sure we don’t lose too many games. At the end of the day, county cricket is here to serve an English team. But I just hope we do it for the good of the game and not to keep celebrity cricket alive.’

Burns was equally lukewarm about the prospect of a shortened redball season. “I personally think it would be too short and there wouldn’t be enough games to get the integrity of the result,” he said. ‘I agree that it should be looked at, but 10 is too few.’

Yorkshire, meanwhile, must not slip up next week against bottom of the table Gloucestershire if they are to avoid being dragged into a relegation scrap.