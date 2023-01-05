Surrey chief Alec Stewart takes a leave of absence to care for wife Lynn as she battles cancer

Alec Stewart has temporarily stepped down from his role as director of cricket in Surrey for family reasons.

Alec’s wife Lynn has been battling cancer since 2013 and as she begins a new course of treatment, Alec has decided to temporarily step away from his day-to-day duties to care for his wife and family during this difficult time. read a statement from Surrey.

Stewart, 59, will be replaced at the Kia Oval on an interim basis by Surrey CEO Steve Elworthy.

Elworthy also issued a personal message to the Stewart family, saying: ‘All our thoughts are with Alec, Lynn and the family and we wish them all the very best.

“The club will fully support Alec and the family during this furlough and ask everyone to respect their request for privacy.”

Stewart is a popular figure in English cricket, having played 133 test matches for his country between 1990 and 2003.

Only James Anderson, Alastair Cook and Stuart Broad have played more test matches for England.

Surrey won their second County Championship title last summer with Stewart at the helm, and the gates at the Vauxhall End of The Oval are named after him in honor of his achievements for the club.

During his nine years at the helm, he has been approached by the ECB for multiple positions in England, but each time has turned down advances to stay close to his family rather than travel abroad.