Surprising responses to Hokitika bar staff job ad that’s so SEXIST people wondered if it was a joke

A bar has caused a stir after posting a sexist job posting requiring applicants to have ‘DD boobs’.

A photo of the ad in the shop window of Stumpers Bar & Cafe, in the sleepy New Zealand town of Hokitika, was widely condemned on Tuesday when it was posted on social media.

‘Wanted: Part-time bar staff. Apply indoors. Must have double D boobs,” the sign read.

A bar ran a sexist ad that angered some social media users while others confidently planned to apply – if only as a joke

Stumpers Bar & Cafe, in the sleepy town of Hokitika. on the west coast of New Zealand

The job posting stated that applicants needed “a big smile and a good attitude.”

“Men can also apply,” it added.

The hotel offers ‘a hassle-free stay’ and says it caters to tourists and families in the city of 2,910 on New Zealand’s west coast.

Responses to the vacancy ranged from outrage to amusement – to others who saw it as a challenge.

“Obviously it’s a joke to get attention. People need to chill,” one man said.

“Isn’t this a joke?” placed a woman.

“I can hear the banjos here,” said one commenter.

A craft brewer from Fremantle joined in and offered himself for the job with a lame joke, “I’m no one’s best candidate.”

One Kiwi woman pointed out that the bar missed an opportunity to show some humor while also getting a job.

“Look, if it says ‘must have double D boobs, a great smile and a good attitude, but women can apply too’, that would almost be funny. This is just nasty.’

“Gross” was the word most often used to describe the ad.

“Is that real?” said another.

According to the NZ Human Rights Commission, a job ad can only state physical requirements for a job if those characteristics affect the person’s ability to perform the essential duties of the job.

“Maybe ‘D’ refers to their mark on the respect for women exam?” asked another person on social media.

A mother of young daughters was scathing: “I suppose ‘good attitude’ means you always want to use a big smile in response to sexist comments and general groping?”

Some women noted that they could apply but would choose not to.

“I’m overqualified, but I wouldn’t even come close,” said one mother.

‘DD and a bad attitude. I think I’ll stay put,” another commented.

Several commentators either knew men who filled the letter – or were men who did.

‘Do the men have to be double D too? to ask a friend,” one said.

“I’ve seen a lot of men with DD boobs and beautiful smiles.”