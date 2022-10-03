Surprising jobs offering Aussies over $150,000 revealed

<!–

The surprising jobs earning Australians more than $150k a year have been revealed as workers with technical skills fetch the most money.

New data from Seek, an online job search site, has revealed that people in the ICT sector are 58 times more likely to be offered a salary of $150,000 than their peers.

Up to 32.5 per cent of jobs available to Australians with information and communication technology skills offer the comfortable salary level or higher.

The surprising jobs earning Australians over $150,000 have been revealed as workers with technical skills reportedly rake in the most money (stock image)

Up to 23.4 percent of jobs on Seek offered to those working in mining, resources and energy come with a salary of $150,000 (stock image)

ICT jobs are followed by mining, resources and energy (23.4 per cent), consulting & strategy (23.1 per cent) and engineering (19.5 per cent).

However, there are also some surprising jobs offering $150,000, including an aged care management role, a payroll administrator and, bizarrely, a ‘wardrobe fitter’.

Those with ICT skills are in high demand in Australia.

The country’s tech sector is currently facing a major shortage of workers post-Covid, with companies forced to cough up big wages to fill the vacancies.

According to the Australian Computer Society (ACS), 1.2 million Australians will be employed in the sector within five years, but it still faces a projected shortfall of a staggering 280,000 workers.

The society has called for a $100 million program to help schools improve students’ digital skills and raise awareness of tech careers.

Up to 16.8 per cent of jobs on Seek offer $150,000 to Aussies in construction (stock image)

Those working in the legal profession were offered up to 150,000 in 18.6 percent of jobs (stock image)

An ACS report found that wages for technology workers rose 10.4 percent between 2019 and 2022, outpacing the 6.9 percent wage growth for non-ICT occupations.

The ACS said a senior NET/Java developer in Sydney can expect a salary of between $120,000 and $170,000 a year before retirement, a jump of up to 28 per cent on the previous year.

Meanwhile, a tech network administrator in Melbourne can earn an average of around $130,000 a year, a jump of 34 per cent.

The Seek data revealed Australians in hospitality and tourism, administration and office support, and retail and consumer products were significantly less likely to be offered a salary above $150k.

Only 0.4 percent of posted hospitality, tourism and administration jobs offered the salary, while only 0.6 percent of retail offered the big money.