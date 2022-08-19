Surprising appeal of barrier to developing safe, clean and carbon-free energy

Credit: CC0 Public Domain



Scientists have discovered the remarkable impact of reversing a standard method of combating a major obstacle to fusion energy production on Earth. Theorists at the US Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have proposed doing the exact opposite of the prescribed procedure to greatly improve future results.

Tearing holes in plasma

The problem, called “locked crack modes,” occurs in all of today’s tokamaks, donut-shaped magnetic facilities designed to create and control the virtually limitless fusion force that drives the sun and stars. The instability-induced modes rotate with the hot, charged plasma — the fourth state of matter made up of free electrons and atomic nuclei that fuel fusion reactions — and tear holes called islands in the magnetic field that traps the gas, allowing the main heat to leak out. .

These islands expand when the modes stop spinning and snap into place, a growth rate that increases heat loss, decreases plasma performance, and can cause disturbances that allow the energy stored in the plasma to hit and damage the inner walls of the tokamak. To avoid such risks, researchers are now beaming microwaves into the plasma to stabilize the modes before they can lock in place.

However, the PPPL findings strongly suggest that researchers stabilize modes in next-generation large tokamaks after they are locked. In today’s tokamaks, “these modes lock faster than people imagined and become much harder to stabilize while they’re still spinning,” said Richard Nies, a doctoral student in the Princeton program in Plasma Physics and lead author of a study. nuclear fusion paper with the surprising findings.

Another drawback, he added, is that “these microwaves increase their width by refracting the plasma, making the stabilization of the mode as it rotates today even less efficient, and this problem has been exacerbated in recent years. “

Part of these problems is the fact that in large future tokamaks such as ITER, the international facility under construction in the south of France, “the plasma is so large that the rotation is much slower and these modes lock rather quickly when they are still quite small” “So it will be much more efficient to switch the stabilization package in big future tokamaks and have them lock first and then stabilize.”

That reversal could facilitate the fusion process, which scientists around the world are trying to reproduce. The process combines light elements in the form of plasma to release huge amounts of energy. “This provides a different way of looking at things and could be a much more effective way to tackle the problem,” said Allan Reiman, a senior research associate and co-author of the paper. “People should take the possibility of closing the islands more seriously,” Reiman said.

almost disturbing

The recommended technique is unlikely to work in today’s tokamaks, because the tearing mode islands grow so quickly and are so large when locked into these facilities that the plasma nearly becomes disrupted once locked. Therefore, researchers must now use large amounts of current to stabilize the modes at the cost of limiting the fusion output. By contrast, the slow growth of islands in next-generation tokamaks leaves “a long way to go before you get a disturbance, so there’s a lot of time to stabilize the mode,” Nies said.

Once the modes are locked into the future, microwaves can target them directly instead of just stabilizing them as they rotate along the microwave beam in current facilities. “These theoretical calculations demonstrate the efficiency of what we’re proposing,” Nies noted.

What is needed now are experiments to test the proposed course of action, he said. “We wouldn’t want to turn on ITER and then find out which strategy works. There’s a real opportunity to explore the physics we’re addressing in the current devices.”

More information:

Richard Nies et al, On the stabilization of locked crack modes in ITER and other large tokamaks, nuclear fusion (2022). Richard Nies et al, On the stabilization of locked crack modes in ITER and other large tokamaks,(2022). DOI: 10.1088/1741-4326/ac79bd