Surprise hit: Jacob Rees Mogg calendar featuring a mocked up photo of him in suspenders

A Jacob Rees-Mogg calendar proves to be a surprise hit with Christmas shoppers.

The £13.95 novelty gift has a normal photo of the Conservative MP on the front, but on the inside it’s packed with hilarious recreated photos of 53-year-old Tory.

The majority of the pages use an already iconic photo of Mr Rees-Mogg reclining on the front bench of the House of Commons during a crucial 2019 Brexit debate.

On one page, sleeping Mr. Rees-Mogg appears to be wearing black lace suspenders, while in another month’s photo, he’s photoshopped into a slip dress and a third on the Simpsons’ couch.

Boris Johnson’s ardent loyalist is shown with an ‘I love Boris’ teddy bear on another page and an old photo of him jumping a fence while campaigning in Fife in 1997 resurfaces as the photo for September.

It’s for sale on Etsy from Wales-based company TheCalendarKing, which has received a 4.9/5 star rating from over 1,000 reviews.

Other popular designs from the company include a World’s Greatest Mullets calendar and one devoted to photos of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.

On another page, the ardent Boris Johnson loyalist is shown holding an ‘I love Boris’ teddy bear

The product listing for the Jacob Mees-Mogg calendar reads, “Stuck for the ultimate quirky gift?

‘Pour a gin and tonic, sit down and look no further.

This beautiful 2023 Jacob Rees-Mogg A4 size wall calendar is sure to cheer up a loved one, family member, friend, colleague or win over that special someone.

Help put the year behind you by adding a touch of humor to any birthday, Christmas present, Secret Santa, wedding anniversary, marriage proposal or special occasion.

“Never miss an important business meeting, hot date, best friend’s wedding, or crucial hair appointment.”

An old photo of him jumping a fence while campaigning in Fife in 1997 resurfaces as the September photo

Chuffed Jan Miedecke said, “The calendar arrived super cute, funny and very well packaged.”

Connie Orr was also very happy with her purchase. She said, ‘Looks good. Larger than expected. Good quality stock. I’m sure the recipient will love it.’

Another, named Jessy, said, “The item arrived quickly and was a wonderful secret Christmas present.”