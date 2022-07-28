Surprise Deal Would Be Most Ambitious Climate Action Undertaken by U.S.

Diplomats and climate experts said they hoped the deal would revitalize international efforts to tackle global warming, which have weakened in recent months as the war in Ukraine and soaring oil prices have led many countries to shut down. have focused on strengthening fossil fuel stocks. The world’s governments are far from doing what they need to do to meet the 1.5 degree target, and leaders will meet in Egypt in November to discuss how to step up their efforts.

While the general car market is stagnating, the popularity of battery-powered cars is rising worldwide.

“We all needed some good news,” said Tina Stege, climate envoy to the Marshall Islands, who are at risk of disappearing under the rising seas. The announcement of a climate deal “puts much-needed wind in its sails,” she said, though she warned that “we are staying a long way from where we need to be.”

Jonathan Pershing, who was Biden’s deputy climate change envoy until January, said he had raised concerns in recent weeks from former counterparts from Africa and China who were well aware of the apparent collapse of US climate legislation.

“They were like, ‘Okay, you’re not going to do this, so why should we do it,’” recalled Mr. Pershing. “I think you have a fundamentally different story now.”

Massachusetts Democrat Senator Edward J. Markey said the legislation would restore US credibility in international negotiations. “You can’t preach moderation from a bar stool, and you can’t ask China, India, Brazil or other countries to cut emissions if we don’t do it ourselves in a significant way,” he said.