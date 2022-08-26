Surging UK energy prices are a national emergency

Brits have not faced the kind of painful choices they will face this winter in decades. The stark confirmation of an 80 percent increase in the limit on household energy bills from October will force many to choose between heating and eating this Christmas. For businesses, many of whom could face bills quadrupling, the decision may be between cutting jobs or closing shop. A rise in unemployment would add to the misery for families across the country. Whatever their other ambitions, finding ways to tackle a national emergency will be the defining challenge for Britain’s next prime minister.

First, the new leader must be level with the audience. Sky-high inflation is driven by energy prices, especially gas, and this is where consumers will experience the most pain. This is a direct result of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the pressure on supplies to Europe. Ukraine is fighting not only for its independence, but also to defend values ​​that many European countries have long taken for granted. Britain is part of the wider economic struggle with the Kremlin.

Yet the government must also emphasize that the necessary but difficult adaptation of switching from fossil fuels to solar, wind and nuclear power and becoming much more energy efficient will pay off in the long term. It will help meet the climate targets and prevent Russia from ever being able to drive up prices again.

This is a seismic shock and will require many billions of pounds of further state aid. But government debt is mounting and higher interest rates are making it more expensive to pay off. The priority should be to help the most vulnerable households and businesses get through this winter, allowing time for wider adjustment to prices that could potentially be high for several more winters.

The poorest households spend a larger part of their income on energy. It’s also harder for small and medium-sized businesses – which account for three-fifths of the UK’s jobs – to absorb rising bills and pass on price increases to customers. The aid should be aimed primarily at them.

It is an efficient way for households to build on Sunak’s support package in May, which included payments to people on means-tested benefits in addition to the disabled and retirees. For small businesses, direct support can be provided through discounts through the corporate rate system, along with discretionary grants administered by local authorities. Keeping energy prices low across the board for long periods, as some advocate, could be excessively expensive, and boring incentives to austere. While lowering the value-added tax on energy may help a margin, VAT revenues are also useful to finance support packages and the energy transition.

Short-term cash flow support should also be accompanied by efforts to help businesses and households contribute to long-term energy security. The government must overcome its apparent aversion to raising awareness about how business and society can ration gas and electricity consumption. Explicit support for companies, ideally through the tax system, to encourage green investments, for example in insulation and solar panels, will also keep future bills low. A half-hearted focus on this in the past has exacerbated today’s energy bonding.

The fight against Putin’s gas armament requires a shared effort from government, business and households. Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson rightly noted this week: “If we cut our energy bills . . . the people of Ukraine pay with their blood.” Liz Truss, the frontrunner to succeed him, and her team have shown little understanding of the magnitude of the problem and the response needed. They will soon have to face reality.