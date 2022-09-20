Surgery-addicted social media star may need wheelchair for rest of her life

A surgery-addicted social media star with some of the biggest body modifications in the world could be forced to use a mobility scooter for the rest of her life.

Mary Magdalene, who has “the thickest vagina in the world” and has extreme buttocks and breast implants, revealed this week that she could soon be wheelchair-bound.

“My boobs are so heavy I want to buy a scooter,” the 30-year-old wrote on Instagram.

Surgery addict Mary Magdalene (pictured) could be forced to use a mobility scooter for the rest of her life because of the strain her buttocks and breast implants have placed on her legs and back

“I hurt when I walk,” she explained. “But I think people will think I’m trying to get attention and being insensitive.”

The star admitted she “never” asks for wheelchairs at the airport out of shame, even though she is in excruciating pain from having to walk long distances through the terminal.

“My breasts and a** are so heavy that I no longer have ankles because my legs are always swollen.”

The OnlyFans model has spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery over the years.

“I hurt when I walk,” she wrote on Instagram. “But I think people will think I’m trying to get attention and I’m insensitive”

The star admitted she ‘never’ asks for wheelchairs at the airport out of shame, even though she is in excruciating pain from having to walk long distances through the terminal

Her 5000cc breast implants together weigh about 10kg and feature ‘expanders’ that allow her to fill them with saline whenever she wants through a needle and port in the implant.

She also has cheap bottom implants, which she had done in Colombia, and has had three separate Brazilian butt lifts on top of that, along with illegal “under the table” silicone injections when doctors refused to perform further procedures on her.

The illegal injections eventually brought Mary to the emergency room after they started to rot and nearly killed her.

The heavily tattooed model had her first surgery at the age of 21, when she worked as a stripper and escort.

Over the years, her other surgeries have included a brow lift, fat transfers, multiple nose and breast surgeries, veneers, liposuction, chin lipo, porcelain veneers, and more.

Earlier this year, she had a fourth rhinoplasty to create a “Barbie nose,” along with cat-eye surgery and eyebrow implants.

Mary became a social media sensation in 2018 after she nearly died during surgery in Colombia to enlarge her vagina.

She also has cheap bottom implants, which she had done in Colombia, and has had three separate Brazilian ass lifts on top of that, along with illegal ‘under the table’ silicone injections.

“I had to have two blood transfusions. The doctor said I was losing so much blood and turning very pale. He thought I was going to die,” she previously told The Sun.

Explaining the bizarre procedure on the No Jumper podcast, Mary said she wanted her underworld to look “blown up” so she could have “the thickest vagina in the world.”

In April, she revealed that multiple lip procedures left her unable to close her mouth.

Mexican-born beauty shows off her natural face before surgery

Mary looks totally unrecognizable in pre-surgery photos

“I got a lip lift, so my mouth is always open,” she explained to her followers at the time.

‘Why? Because I think it looks a lot slicker and hotter,” she added, before admitting she wants to look like a “bimbo.”

The model was then asked about the late singer Pete Burns, who was made famous by a plastic surgeon who made his lips work so badly that they almost had to be amputated.

In April, Mary revealed she was unable to close her mouth due to multiple lip procedures

“That lip amputation thing?” said Mary. “Well, it’s sad, but for me I go to the operating room knowing, ‘Okay, I could die. I could lose a limb. But let’s hope for the best.'”

She also said she was making her lips and other body parts even bigger.

‘You can’t suddenly become very big. I don’t think most people realize how much time, effort and money it takes to get really big body parts,” she explained.

The Canadian stunner recently moved to Los Angeles to focus on her skyrocketing modeling career and to be closer to the party scene.