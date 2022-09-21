Surgery-addicted OnlyFans mode unable to walk without mobility scooter

An OnlyFans model addicted to extreme plastic surgery begs her fans to buy her a mobility scooter as her body collapses under the weight of her implants.

Mary Magdalene, who boasts 10kg breast implants and “the world’s thickest vagina,” may be wheelchair-bound forever as her ankles and back struggle to support her artificial enhancements.

She took to Instagram on Wednesday to beg her followers to buy her a $1,900 scooter to get around.

Surgical addict Mary Magdalene begs her fans to buy her an expensive mobility scooter so she can get around after her surgery struggles to walk properly

“I’m looking for my scooter, I want a pink one,” she wrote.

“If anyone would like to buy it for me, please DM me,” she added. “I’m putting it on my Amazon wish list.”

She also shared a photo of a bright pink scooter, gushing, “It’s too cute!”

Earlier this week, the star opened up on social media about her health concerns, admitting she may never be able to walk properly again due to the increased strain her implants put on her body.

“My boobs are so heavy I want to buy a scooter,” she wrote.

Mary, who boasts 10kg breast implants and ‘world’s thickest vagina’, may be wheelchair-bound forever as her ankles and back struggle to support her artificial enhancements

“I hurt when I walk,” she explained. “But I think people will think I’m trying to get attention and being insensitive.”

The Mexican-born beauty admitted she “never” asks for wheelchairs at the airport out of shame, even though she is in excruciating pain from having to walk long distances through the terminal.

“My breasts and a** are so heavy that I no longer have ankles because my legs are always swollen.”

The OnlyFans model has spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery over the years.

But for all her life-threatening surgeries and the criticism that came with them, the 30-year-old says it was all worth the risk, as it saved her from a life of stripping and prostitution.

The OnlyFans model has spent over $100,000 on plastic surgery over the years

The former stripper also had her teeth filed so she could get porcelain veneers in her mouth

The model says that thanks to her popularity on OnlyFans and various social media platforms, she is now “paid to exist” and considers her position as a “professional bimbo”.

‘Girl, bye. I’m not escorting now honey,” she wrote on Instagram this week.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but that’s just not my job anymore. I’m a professional bimbo and I make my money through my website,” she continued.

My fans pay me to exist. I love them, they’re too sexy and supportive.”

Mary, who grew up a devout Christian, is pictured before her surgery

A much younger Mary with blond hair and braces is pictured years before her surgery transformation

Mary grew up in a strict religious family and as a child it was even forbidden to watch children’s programs like Disney’s That’s So Raven.

The model rebelled at age 12 when she became sexually active and started using drugs, before becoming a stripper at age 17.

She had her first surgery at age 21, a breast augmentation to make her more attractive to strip club clients, before finally shelling out thousands of dollars, from butt implants to a procedure to inflate her vagina.

“My boobs and a ** are so heavy I don’t have ankles anymore because my legs are always swollen,” she said recently

Mary also has cheap butt implants, which she had done in Colombia, and has had three separate Brazilian butt lifts on top of that, along with illegal ‘under the table’ silicone injections.

In a recent post, an emotional Mary shared how her plastic surgery makeover had changed her life.

“The old me was always sad and lost, thought I wasn’t good at anything and didn’t have much hope for the future,” she said.

“When I cry now, it’s because I feel happy and proud of myself and I feel like this surgery was really just saying goodbye to the old me now that I don’t see her at all.”

Mexican-born beauty shows off her natural face before surgery

Mary looks totally unrecognizable in pre-surgery photos

Her 5000cc breast implants together weigh about 10kg and feature ‘expanders’ that allow her to fill them with saline whenever she wants through a needle and port in the implant.

She also has cheap butt implants, which she had done in Colombia, and has had three separate Brazilian butt lifts on top of that, along with illegal “under the table” silicone injections when doctors refused to perform any further procedures on her.

The illegal injections eventually brought Mary to the emergency room after they started to rot and nearly killed her.

The OnlyFans star said she now has ‘pain’ when she walks because of her implants, leaving her ankles permanently swollen

The heavily tattooed model had her first surgery at the age of 21, when she worked as a stripper and escort.

Over the years, her other surgeries have included a brow lift, fat transfers, multiple nose and breast surgeries, veneers, liposuction, chin lipo, porcelain veneers, and more.

Earlier this year, she had a fourth rhinoplasty to create a “Barbie nose,” along with cat-eye surgery and eyebrow implants.

In April, Mary revealed she was unable to close her mouth due to multiple lip procedures

Mary became a social media sensation in 2018 after she nearly died during surgery in Colombia to enlarge her vagina.

“I had to have two blood transfusions. The doctor said I was losing so much blood and turning very pale. He thought I was going to die,” she previously told The Sun.

Explaining the bizarre procedure on the No Jumper podcast, Mary said she wanted her underworld to look “blown up” so she could have “the thickest vagina in the world.”

Mary recently ended up in the emergency room after her illegal soil injections started to rot

In April, she revealed that multiple lip procedures left her unable to close her mouth.

“I got a lip lift, so my mouth is always open,” she explained to her followers at the time.

‘Why? Because I think it looks a lot slicker and hotter,” she added, before admitting she wants to look like a “bimbo.”

The model was then asked about the late singer Pete Burns, who was made famous by a plastic surgeon who made his lips work so badly that they almost had to be amputated.

The model says that thanks to her popularity on OnlyFans and various social media platforms, she is now “paid to exist” and considers her position as a “professional bimbo”.

“That lip amputation thing?” said Mary. “Well, it’s sad, but for me I go to the operating room knowing, ‘Okay, I could die. I could lose a limb. But let’s hope for the best.'”

She also said she was making her lips and other body parts even bigger.

‘You can’t suddenly become very big. I don’t think most people realize how much time, effort and money it takes to get really big body parts,” she explained.

Mary recently moved to Los Angeles to focus on her skyrocketing modeling career and be closer to the party scene.