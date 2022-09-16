Surgeons use ELECTRIC GRINDER to remove metal ring from man’s penis after failed experiment

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A man had to have a ring cut off his penis with an electric grinder after his ‘experiment’ went awry.

The unidentified 38-year-old from Indonesia went to hospital with ‘severe penile pain’ and swelling.

He confessed to medics that the ring, made of metal, had been on his member for 10 hours.

After being questioned about his unusual injury, the man also admitted that he got stuck during an “experiment with friends.”

The unidentified 38-year-old from Indonesia went to hospital with ‘severe penile pain’ and swelling. Pictured, a generic angle grinder

Writing in the journal Urology Case Reportsdoctors said he could easily put it on and off.

“However, at some point it got stuck and his penis started to hurt,” the team at the Dr. Soetomo General Academic Hospital in Surabaya.

WHAT IS PENIS RING ENTRY? Cock ring entrapment is a rare but often dangerous urological emergency that can cause mechanical and vascular complications. According to doctors, a prolonged entrapment of more than 30 minutes can lead to irreparable damage. They have devised a rating system to indicate the severity of the cock ring crush: Grade 1: Edema of distal penis or partial division of corpus spongiosum and urethrocutaneous fistula Grade 2: Complete division of corpus spongiosum and constriction of corpus cavernosum Grade 3: Gangrene, amputation, fistula or separation of corpora Grade 4: Complete separation of corpus cavernosa Level 5: Gangrene or amputation

The man told doctors who treated him that he could still urinate, but it was becoming uncomfortable to do so.

Surgeons chose to remove the ring with an electric grinder, which is often used to cut through metal.

Doctors who were able to pull the ring off after it broke released the man’s member.

Cutting metal creates heat, so the man’s penis had to be sprayed with ‘continuous saline’ during the procedure to cool it down.

Doctors have also placed a metal plate between the ring and the penis skin to prevent burns or pressure injuries.

In the journal, doctors explained that penis rings reduce blood flow through the veins, causing the penis and testicles to swell.

The medics said that young men often use rings to maintain an erection.

However, prolonged entrapment of more than 30 minutes can lead to irreversible damage, experts warn.

Keeping the ring on for too long — also called penis strangulation — can lead to gangrene, when body tissues turn black and die. In rare cases, amputation may be necessary.

While each case of penis entrapment is treated individually depending on the patient’s case, they noted that several patients may not be admitted to the emergency room on time due to lack of awareness or embarrassment.

While there is no universally established method for managing penile strangulation, ring cutting using an electric grinder is the most commonly used method.