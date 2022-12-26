Surfers Paradise Peppers Soul hotel: daredevils film themselves on the rooftop

A group of daredevils have posted videos of themselves precariously walking the roof rafters of a 243-meter tower they illegally scaled.

A video shows a member of the group walking to the edge of a plank jutting out of Peppers Soul tower in Queensland’s Surfers Paradise and pointing the camera directly at the dizzying view of the beach below.

It is understood that access to the roof was gained through unauthorized use of the fire escapes, but no arrests have been made as of yet.

A group of men filmed themselves performing reckless stunts on top of the 243 meter Peppers Soul building in Surfers Paradise.

Other shots, some taken with drones, show the men relaxing after climbing the structures on top of the roof.

None of the men were wearing any sort of safety gear or harness, instead opting for arena t-shirts, shorts, and shoes.

The Peppers Soul Building is the third tallest structure on the Gold Coast and stands at 77 stories.

Another video showed the men performing a similar stunt on the roof of another tall Peppers Soul structure.

The group came under fire online for their social media stunt with one person saying: “Just stupid.”

Another said: “They are irresponsible morons who endanger the lives of rescue personnel when things go wrong.”

The men gained unauthorized access to the rooftop of the Peppers Soul Building by climbing the fire escapes.

Climbing on top of tall structures without permission has become a trend known as ‘roof-topping’.

Typically, roofers perform precarious stunts while filming themselves for social media.

The reckless practice has cost several lives, and one of those publicized was the fall of a Chinese man, Wu Yongning, from a 62-story building in 2017.

Wu was performing a risky stunt of hanging from the building with one hand when he broke loose and plummeted from the Huayuan International Center in Changsha, a city in central China.

Queensland Police said they had not been informed of the incident and no investigation was currently underway.