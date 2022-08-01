Surfers Paradise cab driver accused of brandishing knife, hitting man over fare argument

An irate taxi driver has been charged after allegedly committing a violent rampage when a group he was driving argued over the cost of their taxi fare.

The group of four men took the taxi into the heart of the Gold Coast party strip around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning and had the driver drop them off at an intersection in Surfers Paradise.

Police said a nearby security guard then saw the group arguing and raised the alarm when he saw the driver allegedly brandishing a long 20cm yellow knife.

The four men fled on foot, but were chased by the taxi driver, who drove his taxi into one of the group members, police say.

Police say a nearby security guard who witnessed the group’s altercation raised the alarm after seeing the driver allegedly brandished a long yellow knife (pictured)

The man allegedly hit by the driver was thrown onto the hood of the taxi by the force of the impact, but he and the other passengers suffered only minor injuries.

The taxi driver would then have reserved the taxi, before turning the engine and driving towards the group again at high speed, narrowly missing them.

Officers followed the vehicle to nearby Macintosh Park, where the driver was arrested without incident on the side of the Gold Coast Highway.

The 35-year-old Surfers Paradise man has been charged with weaponizing each one once to cause fear and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He was released on bail and is due to appear before the Southport Magistrates Court on August 15.