Surfer Stephanie Gilmore reveals the shocking pay difference between men and women in the sport

Eight-time world surfer Stephanie Gilmore speaks out about wage inequality in sport.

The Australian surfer tells this week in the issue of Stellar magazine that she earned almost a quarter of what her male counterparts did at the start of her career.

“For my first eight years on tour, my salary was probably $12,000 versus the men’s $40,000. But I had no doubts because I just wanted to surf,” says the 34-year-old.

Stephanie explained that the surfing industry “can be a tough place for women not to feel intimidated” — and she hopes to be a beacon of change.

“I was never driven by money. But being a leader is more than holding up a trophy. That’s when [I] wanted to pursue equality.’

The athlete explained that she felt there was too much focus on her appearance as a woman in the sport, which she admits was partly her “own insecurities.”

“Yeah, there were times when as an up and coming surfer I felt the pressure to look good in a bikini and have that hot beach girl vibe,” she said.

“But I’ve seen other female athletes like Serena Williams be fierce and feminine, and I feel like the older I get, I realize how much fun it is to embrace both sides.”

In September, Stephanie earned the title of the greatest female surfer of all time.

The Australian surfer made history during the break in California’s Lower Trestles, defeating world No. 1 and five-time world champion Carissa Moore in the title decider.

Gilmore was in tears as she hugged Moore right after winning her eighth world title, one more than compatriot Layne Beachley.

“I visualized this so well and I was like ‘let’s do this,'” she said after her win.

“Let’s prove this whole system wrong: you can come from the bottom, come from fifth and win a world title. That’s damn cool.

“I don’t think I won a world title in the water against the number 1 in the world. There are not many words that can describe this feeling right now.

‘I’m going mad. I can’t believe it – it’s insane,” she said.