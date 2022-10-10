Surfer Joel Fitzgerald flees burning home near Byron Bay, northern NSW

<!–

A former elite surfer says he is lucky to be alive after flames engulfed his ‘dream home’, burning it to the ground.

Joel Fitzgerald managed to grab a few prized possessions and escape after a massive blaze gutted his home near Byron Bay on the NSW north coast on Saturday night.

An adjacent shaping bay where the famous surfboard designer lived was also destroyed.

The surfing community has rallied around the heartbroken father-of-one as he prepares to rebuild his life.

Fitzgerald has shared harrowing details of how the fire quickly engulfed the property he and his young son Kainoa have called home for the past three years.

He also posted terrifying footage online of the fire engulfing his home and the charred remains of what remains.

A devastated Joel Fitzgerald and his young son inspect what remains of their beloved home, which burned to the ground on Saturday night

“The North Shore dream was very real and I was (grateful) in every way to have this little blue house,” Fitzgerald wrote on Instagram.

‘It’s hard to say goodbye, the emotions and feelings it brings are a little too hard.

‘I don’t think I would ever have left my house on the hill, but now it’s gone.’

The main fire started in Shaping Bay, possibly sparked by an electrical box failure or blown light caused by a power surge.

Within minutes, the fire turned into a massive inferno and spread to the nearby home.

Fitzgerald managed to save a burning board, a photo of his son and a few other possessions before the flames engulfed his property.

He tried to save the home using a garden hose before dozens of firefighters arrived, but it was too little too late.

‘I was lucky in a way not to be killed by… fumes, fire and exploding drums of resin acetone and surfboard material. I saved what I could in the minutes I had without getting into danger,’ Fitzgerald recalled.

The massive inferno (pictured) started in the shaping bay before spreading to the house

Joel Fitzgerald’s gutted blue house will be demolished due to the extent of fire damage

Mr Fitzgerald paid tribute to fire crews from Lennox Head, Byron Bay and Lismore who bravely tried to save his home.

He was grateful that Kainoa stayed with her mother overnight during the fire.

He ended the heartbreaking post by assuring his followers that he and his son were ‘all right’ and taking it one day and one breath at a time.

“It’s a new chapter now, the end of an era and from the ashes the phoenix will fly,” he wrote.

Fitzgerald will take some time off to spend with loved ones and begin replacing lost possessions as he prepares to start again.

Custom table orders will continue through his manufacturing base in Sydney.

Joel Fitzgerald spent three years playing football down the hall and riding bikes and scooters inside his home with son Kainoa (pictured) before the property burned to the ground

The fire destroyed not only the former surfer’s home (pictured), but also his livelihood

An online fundraiser has already raised more than $4,000 to help Fitzgerald get back on his feet so he can start again.

“Joel’s little blue house and molding cove has been the site of great times for friends and family and was the inspirational birthplace of so many of Joel’s surfboards that we love,” wrote his brother Kye.

Fitzgerald grew up in Narrabeen on Sydney’s Northern Beaches and is the son of master board craftsman and Hot Buttered Surfboards founder Terry Fitzgerald. He had traveled the world as a professional surfer.