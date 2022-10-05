Surfer Bill Ballard watches plane hit the waves after passengers warned him of huge shark at beach

A surfer who had a near-death experience when a giant shark appeared under his board has thanked the ‘guardian angels’ who risked their lives to warn him of the danger and crashed their light plane into the sea as a result.

Bill Ballard was surfing at Wallagoot Beach on the NSW south coast on September 25 when he saw a gyroplane circling back above him flying unusually low.

The pilot and his female passenger had seen Mr Ballard paddling over a large school of salmon where the large shark – estimated to be six meters long – was looking for a meal along with ‘about 30 to 40 dolphins’.

They flew low to scare the shark away and tell the surfer about the threat.

“I had called mum to get her to get some footage of me surfing with the dolphins, but after I caught a wave I looked back at the beach and she was just staring up at something in the sky,” said Ballard to Daily Mail Australia.

‘I looked up to see two people in a plane and they were almost hanging over the side screaming at me, “shark, shark!” and points to a large shadow in the water rather close to me.’

Bill Ballard is an experienced surfer and mistakenly believed that where there are dolphins in the water there are no sharks (pictured with his partner)

A couple in a light plane warned Ballard (pictured) of a ’20ft shark’ lurking near him – with the pair ‘hanging out the side pointing’

He heeded the warning and immediately began paddling towards the shore.

But the pair’s brave warning had left the gyroplane too low and unable to catch enough air to regain altitude.

The pilot tried to get to the sand, but the plane crashed into the shallow water near the shoreline.

Mr. Ballard returned the favor and rushed to their aid.

Amazingly, the pair were able to walk away from the crash and, to the surfer’s surprise, were more concerned about his narrow escape from the shark.

“She kept saying, “that shark was so close to you, so close, and it was the biggest I’ve ever seen. It must have been about 20 feet long,” Mr. Ballard said.

The small plane (pictured) smashed into the surf after warning Mr. Ballard

Mr. Ballard moments after the light aircraft hit the water near the shore and he swam in (pictured)

The pilot and female passenger have spent years on recreational flights along the south coast and have always kept an eye out for dolphins and whales, they told Mr Ballard.

They spotted a pod of dolphins, then the shark, and when they noticed Mr. Ballard paddling into the predator’s path, they made the split-second decision to warn him.

The pilot said he was very familiar with what different sea creatures look like from the air and certainly had not mistaken anything else for a shark.

“There were so many dolphins around and all the shadows in the water were just more, I assumed… there’s an old saying that sharks don’t exist if dolphins do,” said Mr. Ballard.

‘The pilot and passenger were brave enough to put themselves in danger to save me from a potential shark attack.

‘I am so grateful. They were like guardian angels who came to save me.’

He said the dolphins were behaving ‘strangely’ by swimming back and forth as if trying to herd him towards shore

Mr. Ballard’s mother Janine watched from the shore as the plane circled three times, going lower each time to try to scare the shark into leaving the area.

She said on the third lap, as the plane tried to lift back into the air, the plane struggled, changed course toward the beach and then just hit the water.

In a gyroplane, the rotor is not powered by an engine, but requires an upward airflow on the rotor blades to gain and maintain altitude.

Emergency services were called, but when they confirmed no one was injured, they decided not to send anyone to the scene.

Janine and some other beachgoers helped the couple with towels and food and drove them back to town.

Mr. Ballard added that the dolphins started acting strangely when he was in the water, and he thought they might have tried to lure him toward shore.

“I’ve surfed a bit with dolphins and never seen them act like this,” he said.

‘They kept sticking their heads out of the water right next to me and swimming back and forth like kelpies do when they push sheep. I almost kicked one, it came so close.’

Mr. Ballard said he was surfing in a pod of 30-40 dolphins and hadn’t noticed the huge shark

Such situations, and even dolphins attacking sharks to protect their young, have been documented in the past.

In 2014, long-distance swimmer Adam Walker was surrounded by a pod of 10 dolphins while swimming in New Zealand’s Cook Strait.

Walker claimed they protected him from a great white shark he had seen nearby.

And in 2004, New Zealand lifeguard Rob Howes and his 15-year-old daughter Niccy were surrounded by a pod of dolphins that kept a great white shark at bay until they could be picked up by a boat.