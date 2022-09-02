Surfer Bethany Hamilton documents her daily life with just one arm, 19 years after shark attack

Bethany Hamilton has revealed how changing her mindset helped her adapt to doing everyday tasks – including surfing – with one arm.

The 32-year-old surfer, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13, took Instagram on Monday to share a video of her taking care of her kids, exercising and cooking.

‘Changing your mindset is free. Doesn’t mean it’s an easy or quick fix. It’s up to you to be honest with yourself and start working on it,” she captioned the inspirational post.

Hamilton has found creative ways to continue her workouts, including using a foam roller to prop up her left shoulder while doing mountaineering

The images show all the things Hamilton has learned with one arm over the years.

She can be seen with a glass between her neck and shoulder, her hair in a tousled bun and cracking open an egg with one hand.

Hamilton shares three sons — Tobias, seven, Wesley, four, and Micah, one — with her husband, Adam Dirks, and she took pictures of herself looking after her boys.

The athlete has also found creative ways to continue her workouts. She uses a foam roller to keep her left shoulder up while mountain climbing and has a special skipping rope that she can use with one hand.

Hamilton was 13 when she was attacked by a shark in 2003 while surfing off the Hawaiian island of Kauai. She lost both her arm and 60 percent of the blood in her body.

Hamilton – who has three children under the age of eight – uses her feet to open doors and bottles when she needs extra help

The athlete can also crack eggs with one hand and make eggs during breakfast

However, she didn’t let the incident affect her dreams of surfing and began competing professionally four years later, in 2007.

In 2010, she was the 20th woman among surfers, having taken first place in at least eight different surfing competitions in her career.

“I think it’s crazy that some people still think that surfing with one arm is not possible,” she explains in her post. “I am a living example and there are so many other great adaptive athletes and people doing incredible things that people consider impossible.

“What about some who are willing to adapt and make the most of what they have? WAY OF THINKING.’

Hamilton noted that changing your attitude takes time and is something “we may have to work on forever” – but she insisted it was worth it.

“I promise you won’t regret constantly changing your mind to be more grateful, optimistic, more of what and how… can I do this life the best I can…

Hamilton (pictured in 2004) didn’t let the incident affect her surfing dreams. She started competing professionally four years after the attack

“More of — I don’t need easy, I just possibly need,” she concluded. “I hope this encourages you to adjust in your life today and beyond. YOU CAN.’

Hamilton became an inspiration to many after she shared her story in her 2004 book, Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board.

The book was later adapted into the 2011 movie Soul Surfer starring Dennis Quaid and Carrie Underwood. Hamilton was played by actress Anna Sophia Robb.

Hamilton’s post has received more than 110,000 likes, including one from Robb.

“So incredibly inspiring,” commented one fan. ‘You shine so brightly and it’s a beautiful quality to share with the world. Thanks for this message!’

Another added: “Your movie “Unstoppable” really helped me change the way I think. Everything is possible.’

“You are really amazing Bethany!!” someone else wrote. “I’ve always admired your strength and determination!”

Hamilton shares three sons – Tobias, seven, Wesley, four, and Micah, one – with her husband, Adam Dirks

The proud mother regularly posts photos of her sons enjoying the ocean

The surfer also documents her sons’ love for surfing and skateboarding on her Instagram

Hamilton is not only a parent but also serves as a surf teacher for her three boys

It’s not the surfer’s first time recording her daily lifestyle on Instagram; last year she shared a post describing how she coped with caring for a baby after the birth of her youngest child Micah, who was then two months old.

“I’m raising our third son so the tricks and adjustments get better with each child,” she wrote alongside the April 2021.

“When they are so young and have the wobbly head and need constant attention, grooming, diaper changes, tummy tuck, lots of sleep and of course smiles, kisses and more.”

Bethany continued with the creative ways she takes care of her newborn baby, admitting that it wasn’t always easy with just one arm.

“I use my feet to help with diaper changes, lots of breastfeeding pillows, a baby carrier all day long, and awkward holding positions to hold the baby’s head up,” she wrote.

“Sometimes it can be frustrating, but I just have to keep moving forward, have little breaks and keep it positive!” she added. “Besides, I remember doing it before. And as a family we make it happen!’