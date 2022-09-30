FeO nanoparticle-embedded amorphous rim outside olivine grain returned by Chang’e-5 mission. Credit: Science China Press



A study conducted by a joint team of the Chinese Academy of Sciences used aberration-corrected transmission electron microscopy (TEM), electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS), and scanning transmission electron microscopy (STEM) to examine the microstructures and chemical compositions on nano-/ atomic scales of 25 soil grains (1-3 m in size) of lunar sample CE5C0400YJFM00507 (1.5 g).

The soil mainly contains the minerals olivine, pyroxene, anorthite and glass beads. To avoid possible chemical contamination and ion bombardment-induced amorphization, the team did not use the focused ion beam (FIB) to cut the bulk samples, except for the glass bead.

First, they unambiguously identified the wüstite FeO nanoparticles instead of npFe0 which are embedded in amorphous Si X O Yes edges outside the olivine grains. This unique fringe structure has so far not been reported for other lunar, terrestrial, Martian or meteorite samples.

Since the nanophase Fe is the end product of the decomposing olivine Fe 2 SiO 4 they suggest that wüstite FeO can serve as an intermediate state of the thermal decomposition process, and then the FeO can further transform into nanophase Fe in the presence of cosmic rays or solar flares.

For pyroxene and anorthite, the chemical compositions of surfaces are identical to those in the interior and there is no Si X O Yes edge outside sample. Meanwhile, there are no deposits of extraneous volatile elements and traces of solar flares on the surface or in the olivine and other minerals.

Such findings imply that the studied samples do not undergo severe space weathering and that the underlying mechanism deserves further investigation. They provide clues or limitations on the incipient formation mechanism of the rim structure under space weathering.

The research was published in science bulletin.

Potential mechanism for olivine to push boron into the Earth’s deep mantle

More information:

Jian-Gang Guo et al, Surface microstructures of lunar soil returned by the Chang’e-5 mission reveal an intermediate stage in the space weathering process, science bulletin (2022). Jian-Gang Guo et al, Surface microstructures of lunar soil returned by the Chang’e-5 mission reveal an intermediate stage in the space weathering process,(2022). DOI: 10.116/j.scib.2022.06.019

Provided by Science China Press

