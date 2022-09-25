Surf champ Chris Davidson allegedly killed by Waratahs coach Darren Coleman’s brother at NSW pub

<!–

A former surfer has died after an alleged one-sided assault during a brawl outside a pub.

Chris Davidson was reportedly hit by the king during a fight in the middle of NSW’s north coast and fell to the ground and hit his head, knocking the 45-year-old unconscious, police said.

Grant Coleman, brother of Waratahs coach Darren Coleman, has been charged with assault resulting in death.

Darren Coleman is known to have driven to the area on Sunday to support his brother, 42, and family.

Chris Davidson (left) is pictured with a friend. Mr Davidson died Saturday night after an alleged one-sided assault outside a pub

An ambulance and police were called to the Sportsmans Way bar in South West Rocks just after 11pm on Saturday.

Mr Davidson was treated at the scene and taken to Kempsey Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

He had represented Australia in surfing and lived in the area.

Coleman was arrested at his home about half an hour after the alleged assault.

He was denied bail and is due to appear in court in Port Macquarie on Sunday.

Both Coleman and Mr. Davidson were well known in the area, locals said.

Police have not released any details about what they believe led to the incident that led to Mr Davidson’s death.

A crime scene has been identified and examined by a forensic team on Sunday morning.