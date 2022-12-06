Sur La Table has a 50% off sale including Le Creuset Dutch ovens and Breville coffee makers

<!–

Are you looking for the perfect gift for a foodie or someone who likes to get creative in the kitchen? We’ve got great news, because the gift you’ve been looking for just got a whole lot more affordable.

Household brand Sur La Table has a sitewide discount of up to 50 percent that runs from now through December 8.

Sur La Table bring together the best brands with the highest performance in the kitchen in one store, so their sales mean discounts on Le Creuset, Staub, Phillips and more. Here are 10 deals we’re excited about, but you have to have online shopping before December 8 to save.

Winter means hearty dishes and this casserole helps everyone make it with less fuss. It is the perfect size for large roasts, braises and large batches of soup or stew. The smaller bottom heats up faster and the high sides prevent splashing, ideal for baking round loaves with a deliciously crispy crust. A tight-fitting lid seals in heat and moisture, allowing your dishes to baste steadily in their own juices for moist, delicious results. Store

Looking for a secret Christmas gift or a stocking stuffer? This is the perfect length for lifting and serving fish and has a flexible, oversized head that slides easily under delicate foods. Generous slots allow fat to drain, and a sturdy handle makes it easy to use, even on the grill. Store

This will delight both adults and children. The Dash Mini Waffle Maker is as cute as it is smart, making small, tasty treats in minutes. Great for everything from classic or chocolate wafers to paninis, hash browns and more – it delivers sweet or savory snacks morning, noon and night. You don’t have to be an expert to cook with it, so it’s great for kids to make their own snacks. Store

This round frying pan has sloping sides for drip-free pouring of fats and oils. Matte enamel interior requires no seasoning and is ideal for sautéing and searing meats. Durable enamel construction protects the skillet – inside and out – from chipping, cracking and excessive wear. Store

Use it as a skillet, sauté pan, casserole, gratin, casserole, baker, beautiful serving dish and much more. The ideal everyday pan for juicy and tender roasting or stewing stir-fries of meat, fish and vegetables. The tight-fitting glass lid seals in moisture, flavors and aromas while providing visibility of food cooking. Suitable for further cooking in the oven, grill or other cookers, including induction. Store

The Artisan® Tilt Head Mini Mixer has a 3.5 liter bowl to make up to five dozen cookies in one go, and ten speeds to thoroughly mix, knead and whisk ingredients quickly and easily. It’s also quiet. An advanced DC motor runs quieter and delivers the same power as the KitchenAid® Classic™ series stand mixer Store

Another secret Christmas gift or stocking stuffer, this beautiful fork allows the recipient to serve everything from spaghetti carbonara to fettuccini alfredo in style. Natural walnut will not scratch or damage non-stick cookware, and variations in wood grain make each piece truly unique. Store

Whether grilling a bone-in ribeye steak or freshly picked asparagus, this grill pan makes it easy to achieve perfect results every time. The streamlined shape and compact design combine with deep grill ridges for impeccable results indoors or out. Store

Fresh pasta tastes so good, but winding it up by hand can take hours. This way you become a pasta expert and make fresh pasta within minutes with the Philips Pasta Maker Plus. All you have to do is measure and add the ingredients, then it mixes, kneads and extrudes for you. With the four included shaping discs you can make spaghetti, penne, fettuccine or lasagne. Store