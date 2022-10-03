Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court begins its new term, welcomes the public back to court and hears arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling that removes women’s constitutional protections from abortion.

Monday’s session is also new for the first time Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the court’s first black female judge, will participate in arguments. And the audience is there for the first time since the court closed in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The court’s quashing of the nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade abortion decision continues to reverberate in legal battles over state abortion bans and other restrictions. But one new stack of high-profile suitcases wait for the judges. Several cases the court has cleared relate to race or election or both, and the court has also agreed to hear a dispute returning the issue of free speech and LGBTQ rights to the court.

Also hanging above the judges are a number of unfinished business from the past period: the leaking of a draft of the abortion decision seven weeks before it was formally announced. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation, but the court has not yet released an update.

Jackson, for her part, has been waiting for months to fully embark on her new role since the confirmation in April. She was sworn in when… Judge Stephen Breyer retired in Juneat the end of a term in which the court also dominated 6-3 by conservatives extended gun rights, government’s ability to fight climate change held in check and blocked a Biden administration effort to get employees at large companies vaccinated against COVID-19. Breyer, a Liberal, was on the losing side of those cases, and Jackson is also expected to disagree on many of the court’s most prominent cases.

However, since she was sworn in, the court has largely been on a summer break. The judges met privately last week to discuss a long list of appeals that had piled up over the summer. On Friday, the judges took the bench for a short ceremony in which Roberts wished Jackson a “long and happy career in our common calling,” the traditional welcome for a new judge.

But Jackson is also joining the court at a time of dwindling public support for the court. Polls following the court’s abortion decision have shown a sharp decline in the appreciation of the court and in people’s trust in the court as an institution. A poll over the summer found that 43% of Americans say they have little confidence in the courts, up from 27% earlier in the year.

On Monday, the court will consider a important water law case that could limit federal regulation under the country’s main water pollution law, the Clean Water Act.

Other important cases include a controversial Republican-led appeal that could be dramatic change the way congressional and presidential elections are conducted by transferring more power to the state legislature. There is also the case of a website designer from Colorado who: says her religious beliefs prevent her from working with same-sex couples at their weddings. Next month the judges will hear challenge for the consideration of race in college admission.

