Supreme Court upholds immigration limits indefinitely

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will uphold pandemic-era limits on immigration indefinitely, dashing the hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. According to the court order, the case will be heard in February and the suspension will remain until the judges decide the case.

The limits, often referred to as Title 42 in reference to a 1944 public health law, were put in place under then-President Donald Trump at the start of the pandemic. Under the restrictions, officials have removed asylum seekers from within the United States 2.5 million times and turned away the majority of people who applied for asylum at the border on the grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19. .

Immigration advocates have sued to end the policy, saying it goes against US and international obligations for people fleeing to the US to escape persecution. They have also argued that the policy is outdated as coronavirus treatments improve.

The Supreme Court decision comes as thousands of migrants have gathered on the Mexican side of the border, filling shelters and worrying advocates scrambling to figure out how to care for them.

“We are deeply disappointed by all the desperate asylum seekers who will continue to suffer because of Title 42, but we will continue to fight to finally end the policy,” said Lee Gelernt, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which had been arguing to put end the use of Title 42.

Tuesday’s ruling specifically said that the Supreme Court will review the question of whether states have the right to intervene in the legal fight over Title 42. Both the federal government and immigration advocates have argued that states waited too long to intervene and even if they hadn’t waited that long, they don’t have enough capacity to intervene.

Dissenting, Justices Neil Gorsuch and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said that even if the court were to find that states have the right to intervene and Title 42 was legally adopted “…. the emergency on which those orders were based is long overdue.”

The judges said that the “current border crisis is not a COVID crisis.”

“And courts should not be in the business of perpetuating administrative edicts designed for an emergency just because elected officials have failed to address a different emergency. We are a court of law, not legislators of last resort,” the judges wrote.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Tuesday that the Biden administration “will, of course, comply with the order and prepare for the Court’s review.”

“At the same time, we are advancing our preparations to manage the border in a safe, orderly, and humane manner when Title 42 is finally lifted and continues to expand legal avenues for immigration,” Jean-Pierre added. “Title 42 is a public health measure, not an immigration control measure, and it should not be extended indefinitely.”

In November, a federal judge sided with the advocates, setting a December 21 deadline to end the policy. Conservative-leaning states appealed to the Supreme Court, warning that an increase in migration would affect public services and cause an “unprecedented calamity” that they said the federal government had no plans to deal with.

Roberts, who handles emergency matters coming out of the federal courts in the nation’s capital, issued a stay to give the court time to further consider both sides’ arguments.

The federal government asked the Supreme Court to reject the states’ effort while acknowledging that ending the restrictions abruptly would likely lead to “disruptions and a temporary increase in illegal border crossings.”

The precise question before the court is a complicated, largely procedural question of whether states should be allowed to intervene in the lawsuit. A similar group of states won a lower injunction in a different judicial district that prevented an end to the restrictions after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that it would stop using the policy.

Until the judge’s November order in the lawyers’ lawsuit, the states had not sought to take part in that case. But they say the administration has essentially abandoned its defense of Title 42 policy and they should be able to intervene. The administration has appealed the ruling, though it has not sought to uphold Title 42 while the legal case unfolds.

