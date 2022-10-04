Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is hearing a case over a reclassification in Alabama that could have far-reaching implications for minority voting rights in the United States.

The judges will hear arguments Tuesday in the Supreme Court’s latest showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second black-majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are black, but they make up a majority in only one of the state’s seven congressional districts.

The court’s conservatives blocked a lower court ruling on a 5-4 vote in February that would require a second black-majority district in time for the 2022 midterm elections.

A similar ruling to create an additional black majority district in Louisiana was also put on hold.

Conservative majorities on the Supreme Court have made it harder for racial minorities to use the Voting Rights Act in ideologically divided rulings in 2013 and 2021. A ruling for the state in the new case could weaken another powerful tool that civil rights groups and minority voters have used to challenge racial discrimination in reclassification.

The case also has an overlay of partisan politics. Republicans who dominate the elective office in Alabama have opposed creating a second district with a Democratic-leaning black majority that could send another Democrat to Congress.

Two of President Donald Trump’s appointees sat on the three-member panel that unanimously believed Alabama likely violated the historic 1965 law by reducing black voting power.

The judges found that Alabama concentrated black voters in one district while dispersing them across the other to make it impossible for them to choose a candidate of their choice.

Alabama’s black population is large enough and geographically compact enough to create a second district, the judges found.

The state says the lower court’s ruling would force it to sort voters by race, stressing that it is taking a “race-neutral” approach to reclassification.

That argument has resonated with conservative judges, including Chief Justice John Roberts. He has resisted most of the focus on race in voting, both as a judge and during his time as an attorney in Republican presidential administrations.

Tuesday’s arguments are the Supreme Court’s first case involving the race for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black female judge.

A challenge for affirmative action in college admission is set for arguments on Oct. 31.

