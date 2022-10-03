Supreme Court rules Mike Lindell must face $1.3B Dominion defamation suit as it kicks off new term

<!–

The Supreme Court declined to hear MyPillow CEO and staunch Trump ally Mike Lindell’s appeal of an August 2021 decision that forced him to face Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit

It’s among several high-profile updates to kick off the high court’s new term — the first for newly minted Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first black female jurist on the bench.

The court also declined to hear a challenge to the federal ban on bump stocks, avoiding another landmark 2nd Amendment case in two years after striking down New York State’s gun control laws last term.

In its ruling on Lindell, the Supreme Court defers to a lower court ruling that allowed the trial to continue in August 2021.

The right-wing businessman is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for pushing Trump’s claims that the company’s machines used across the country on Election Day 2020 were rigged in favor of President Joe Biden.

Dominion sued Lindell in February 2021 and has filed similar lawsuits against former Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

A challenge, however, the court took up, is guaranteed to shake the social media sphere.

Judges will weigh the broad immunity granted to Internet companies under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Section 230 frees these companies from much of the liability associated with user content and gives them a legal shield to remove content that violates platform policy and guidelines.

Trump first brought the rule to national attention during his presidency when he complained about the policy and tried to have it repealed.

Because she replaced liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, for whom she clerked, Jackson’s appointment does little to affect the makeup of the conservative-controlled court.

Since then, it has drawn scrutiny from Democrats and Republicans alike, who question whether Section 230’s immunities give social media companies too much unchecked influence.

The case, which the Supreme Court agreed to hear Monday, involves a 23-year-old Mexican-American student from California named Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by ISIS terrorists while studying abroad in Paris.

Gonzalez was one of 130 who died in the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, the deadliest attack in French peacetime history.

Her family sued Google, alleging that its subsidiary YouTube was partially responsible for Gonzalez’s death because of its algorithm’s promotion of ISIS-made and pro-ISIS videos that helped spread the terrorist group’s message.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Gonzalez v. Google, allege that Google violated the Anti-Terrorism Act.

But California’s U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled last year that Google was protected by Section 230 — a ruling that the new Supreme Court will reexamine that term.

The Supreme Court also dealt pro-gun groups a blow to uphold a federal law put in place after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

It imposed a ban on bump stocks, devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to function as machine guns.

A Utah gun lobbyist and other pro-2nd Amendment groups challenged Trump’s reclassification of bump stocks under a federal ban on owning machine guns in the wake of the 2017 shooting.

In rejecting the gun groups’ appeal, the Supreme Court affirmed that the ban on bump stocks was within the federal statute.

That followed a 6-3 ruling in June in which the court’s conservative supermajority struck down New York’s strict concealed-carry gun rules.