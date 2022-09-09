Supreme Court report on bombshell Dobbs leak ‘is hopefully coming soon’, Justice Neil Gorsuch says 

The Supreme Court mole who leaked the draft of the Roe v Wade ruling has been cornered, Judge Neil Gorsuch has suggested.

The highest judge told how the investigation of 70 people into the bomb leak that sent shockwaves across the country is coming to an end.

He said “looking forward” to the committee’s report, which hopefully would be ready “soon”.

It was Gorsuch’s first public comment on the matter since the late June ruling. The Trump-nominated judge did not say whether the report would be made public.

The leak to Politico sparked a summer of protests as outraged women and men demonstrated the right for a woman to abort a baby.

The ruling caused some states to immediately ban abortions, while others are still embroiled in bitter legal battles.

“The Chief Justice has appointed an internal committee to oversee the investigation,” Judge Gorsuch told the 10th Circuit Bench and Bar Conference in Colorado Springs, according to the report. Wall Street Journal.

“That committee has been busy and we look forward to their report, hopefully soon.”

Judges have roundly condemned the leak, including Gorsuch, suggesting it was intended to influence their decision in the abortion case.

“Incorrect attempts to influence judicial decision-making from any side pose a threat” to the judicial process, he said.

“They inhibit our ability to communicate with each other” in a way that “improves our end products,” Gorsuch added. “I really hope we get to the bottom of this sooner or later.”

Such a leak is unprecedented and Chief Justice John Roberts ordered the court Marshal to investigate. There are few updates on the probe.

Sources previously told Fox News that the investigation into the roughly 70 people who may have had access to the documents has been narrowed down. Several court clerks sought legal advice when detectives urged the judges’ clerks to sit down for questioning and hand in their cell phones in June.

In the June 24 decision, Gorsuch joined four of his colleagues to overturn the landmark case that legalized abortion before viability in all 50 states.

Abortions are now banned in 12 states and two others have six-week bans. Since the decision, further abortion bans or restrictions are expected to take place in about half of the country’s states.

In the wake of the leak and decision, pro-choice lawyers brought protests to the homes of conservative judges, some even threatening.

The Supreme Court will return in October for a new term.

Kamala Harris attacks SCOTUS as an ‘activist court’ that ‘took away a constitutional right’ with Roe v Wade ruling in Meet The Press chat…as days since Biden’s last interview reaches 210

Vice President Kamala Harris has said the Supreme Court is an “activist court” after they overturned Roe v. Wade.

Such harsh words are unusual for a vice president as the Supreme Court fights to maintain public trust after their decision to reverse the landmark 1973 abortion case in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.

When asked by NBC’s Meet the Press how much “trust” she has in the Supreme Court, the vice president replied, “I think this is an activist court.”

“We had an established right for almost half a century, namely the right of women to make decisions about their own bodies in line with what we have decided as the privacy rights that all people are entitled to. This court took it constitutionally right away,” Harris continued.

“That worries me deeply about the integrity of the court in general,” she said. “This is the court where Earl Warren and Thurgood Marshall, Sandra Day O’Conner, once sat. It’s a very different court.’

The Roe v. Wade decision nearly 50 years ago recognized that the right to personal privacy under the US Constitution protects a woman’s ability to terminate her pregnancy.

EXCLUSIVE: Vice President Kamala Harris says the Supreme Court is “an activist court” for the quashing of Roe v. Wade.@VP: “We had an established right for almost half a century. … This court has taken that constitutionally right. And we suffer as a nation.” pic.twitter.com/Tmv955n4Bx — Meet the press (@MeetThePress) September 9, 2022

“This right to privacy, whether based on the concept of personal liberty and restrictions on state acts of the Fourteenth Amendment, as we believe it to be, or… in the reservation of the people’s rights by the Ninth Amendment, is broad enough to allow a woman’s decision to terminate her pregnancy,” the decision read.

A majority of judges in 2022 reasoned that “the Constitution makes no reference to abortion, and such a right is not implicitly protected by any constitutional provision.”

“Abortion could not be constitutionally protected. Until the latter part of the 20th century, such a right was completely unknown in American law. Indeed, when the Fourteenth Amendment was passed, three-quarters of states made abortion a crime at all stages of pregnancy,” the majority said.

While Harris sat down with NBC, President Biden hasn’t been interviewed by a mainstream media outlet in over half a year — 210 days

Recently, Biden joined Jay Leno for a talk about cars, including the future of electric vehicles, for CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage.” Two months before that, he was featured in ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

February 10 was Biden’s last on-camera interview with an American TV journalist, when the president appeared for questioning on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.