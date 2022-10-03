Supreme Court REJECTS challenge to the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

<!–

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed a vaccine mandate to stand for health care workers, declining to take up a case brought by Missouri and mostly Republican-led states.

The decision not to appeal was a victory for the Biden administration, which in January saw the conservative court strike down its vaccine professionals who work at big companies for either being vaccinated or tested for the coronavirus.

The efforts were both key points in the administration’s push to push vaccination in an effort to gain control of the coronavirus outbreak.

It came on the first day the Supreme Court was back in session, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joining the outspoken liberal minority on the conservative 6-3 court.

The justices rejected an appeal by Missouri and nine other states after a lower court declined to immediately consider their claims that the vaccine rule violates federal administrative law and tramples on powers reserved to the states under the U.S. Constitution.

The administration introduced the rule in November 2021 as COVID-19 raged, but it drew immediate backlash from people who said the president overstepped his authority.

The Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision in January to let Biden enforce the mandate for health care workers, while litigation over its legal validity continued in lower courts. The justices also decided 6-3 to halt his administration’s rule requiring vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests for employees at companies with at least 100 employees.

Referring to the purpose of Medicare and Medicaid, the majority wrote in January: ‘One such function—perhaps the most basic, given the Department’s core mission—is to ensure that the health care providers who care for Medicare and Medicaid patients protect their patients’ health and safety.’

The Health and Human Services Secretary “routinely imposes conditions of participation that relate to the qualifications and duties of health care professionals themselves,” the majority wrote. It also noted that “vaccination requirements are a common feature of the delivery of health care in America.”

The Biden administration had argued that the two mandates would save lives and strengthen the US economy by increasing the number of Americans vaccinated. The United States leads the world in COVID-19 deaths, reporting more than a million since the pandemic took hold in the first months of 2020.

The federal health worker rule requires vaccination for about 10.3 million workers at 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and nursing homes, that receive money from Medicare and Medicaid, the government’s health insurance programs for elderly, disabled and low-income Americans.

The Supreme Court in January concluded that Biden’s regulation fit within the power Congress gave the federal government to impose conditions on Medicaid and Medicare funds. It decided that ensuring that doctors take steps to avoid transmitting a dangerous virus to their patients is consistent with “the fundamental principle of the medical profession: first, do no harm.”

Missouri sued along with Nebraska, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming — and won a ban on the claim in those states.

The mandate had also been blocked in 15 other states, including Arizona and Texas, following lawsuits there.

After judges in January upheld preliminary injunctions issued by lower courts against the rule, including in Missouri’s lawsuit, the state asked the St. Louis-based 8th US Circuit Court of Appeals to expedite consideration of the merits of the case.

In April, the 8th Circuit instead sent the case back to a federal judge to proceed to trial. Missouri then appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that the mandate violates federal administrative law and tramples on powers reserved to the states under the Constitution.

The conservative states had argued that the mandate was ‘devastating to small, rural and community-based health care facilities and systems throughout the states.’