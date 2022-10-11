WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9

World
By Merry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist murder of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between the main defendants and their lawyers. The judges did not comment on Tuesday’s dismissal of the appeal.

Roof fired his lawyers and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his trial, part of his effort to block evidence that could potentially portray him as mentally ill.

Roof shot participants in a bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

A panel of appeals judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence.

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still appeal.

JOIN THE CALL

Conversations are opinions of our readers and are subject to the Code of Conduct. De Ster does not endorse these opinions.
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More