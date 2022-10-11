Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal from Dylann Roof, who challenged his death sentence and conviction in the 2015 racist murder of nine members of a Black South Carolina congregation.

Roof had asked the court to decide how to handle disputes over mental illness-related evidence between the main defendants and their lawyers. The judges did not comment on Tuesday’s dismissal of the appeal.

Roof fired his lawyers and represented himself during the sentencing phase of his trial, part of his effort to block evidence that could potentially portray him as mentally ill.

Roof shot participants in a bible study session at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, South Carolina.

A panel of appeals judges had previously upheld his conviction and death sentence.

Roof, 28, is on federal death row at a maximum-security prison in Terre Haute, Indiana. He can still appeal.

PART: