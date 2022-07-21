Supreme Court Refuses for Now to Restore Biden Plan on Immigration Enforcement

“For example,” the panel wrote, “it determines that the guidelines are “essential to this administration’s stated commitment to promote equality for all, including people of color and others who have historically been disadvantaged, marginalized and negatively impacted by persistent poverty.” and inequality.'”

“DHS’s replacement of Congress’ statutory mandates with equality and race concerns is illegal, as such policy issues are clearly outside the purview of the powers conferred by immigration laws,” the panel wrote.

In a separate but nearly identical case brought by three other states – Arizona, Montana and Ohio – a unanimous three-member jury of the Sixth Circuit, in Cincinnati, came to the opposite conclusion.

Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton, writing for the panel, said the guidelines were in line with the approaches of previous governments. “Federal law gives the state government a lot of authority over immigration policy,” he wrote.

In a request for emergency assistance of the Supreme Court in the case brought by Texas and Louisiana, Attorney General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote that Judge Tipton’s ruling “will enhance DHS’s efforts to focus its limited resources on the non-citizens who pose the greatest threat.” for national security, public safety and the integrity of our country’s borders.”

Ms Prelogar also suggested that the court treat the suspension request as a petition to hear the case before a final ruling in the lower courts. The unsigned injunction stated that the court did so and filed arguments “in the first week of the December 2022 argumentation session.”