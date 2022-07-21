Supreme Court Refuses for Now to Restore Biden Plan on Immigration Enforcement
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court currently refused to reinstate immigration enforcement guidelines issued by the Biden administration that were blocked by a federal judge in Texas, who said they allowed the release of undocumented immigrants with criminal records.
In a short orderThe court did not give reasons, which is typical when the judges act in an emergency, but it said it would appeal and hear the arguments this year.
Four judges disagreed, including Judge Amy Comey Barrett, an appointee of former President Donald J. Trump, and the three Democratic appointees. Among them was Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who recorded her first voice since she was sworn in last month.
The guidelines, issued in September, set priorities for deciding which immigrants should be arrested and deported, focusing on “national security, public safety and border security.” But they also gave immigration and customs authorities significant latitude to decide whether enforcement action was warranted.
The guidelines were part of an effort to reverse the Trump administration’s broad immigration arrest policy.
Major Supreme Court decisions this term
A memorable term. The U.S. Supreme Court has made several important decisions during its last term, including rulings on abortion, guns and religion. Here’s a look at some of the key cases:
Prioritizing, Biden government officials said, is necessary in light of the fact that there are more than 11 million non-citizens in the United States and the federal government lacks the resources to arrest them all. and try to turn it off.
Texas and Louisiana filed suit to block the guidelines, which they say allowed many immigrants with criminal records to remain free while their cases progress, placing a burden on the states’ justice systems.
Judge Drew B. Tipton of the Federal District Court in Victoria, Texas, agreed, a statement that blocked the use of the guidelines across the country. A unanimous panel of three judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, in New Orleans, refused to uphold the verdict.
The panel said in an unsigned opinion that the Department of Homeland Security had given undue weight to policy considerations in a memorandum detailing the government’s approach.
“For example,” the panel wrote, “it determines that the guidelines are “essential to this administration’s stated commitment to promote equality for all, including people of color and others who have historically been disadvantaged, marginalized and negatively impacted by persistent poverty.” and inequality.'”
“DHS’s replacement of Congress’ statutory mandates with equality and race concerns is illegal, as such policy issues are clearly outside the purview of the powers conferred by immigration laws,” the panel wrote.
In a separate but nearly identical case brought by three other states – Arizona, Montana and Ohio – a unanimous three-member jury of the Sixth Circuit, in Cincinnati, came to the opposite conclusion.
Chief Judge Jeffrey S. Sutton, writing for the panel, said the guidelines were in line with the approaches of previous governments. “Federal law gives the state government a lot of authority over immigration policy,” he wrote.
In a request for emergency assistance of the Supreme Court in the case brought by Texas and Louisiana, Attorney General Elizabeth B. Prelogar wrote that Judge Tipton’s ruling “will enhance DHS’s efforts to focus its limited resources on the non-citizens who pose the greatest threat.” for national security, public safety and the integrity of our country’s borders.”
Ms Prelogar also suggested that the court treat the suspension request as a petition to hear the case before a final ruling in the lower courts. The unsigned injunction stated that the court did so and filed arguments “in the first week of the December 2022 argumentation session.”
Ms Prelogar had also suggested that the court could use the case to halt what she called “a troubling trend” of states suing the federal government.
“For most of our nation’s history, a lawsuit like this would have been unheard of,” wrote Ms. Prelogar, adding, “The courts did not allow states to sue the federal government on the basis of the indirect, downstream effects of federal policy.”
More recently, she wrote, such suits have become commonplace. California has filed 122 lawsuits against the Trump administration, or about one every two weeks, she wrote, while Texas has sued the Biden administration 27 times, 11 of which involved immigration lawsuits.
Ms. Prelogar also questioned the nationwide scope of Judge Tipton’s ruling, saying it gave the three states in the other case “the relief they were denied by the Sixth Circuit in their own lawsuit.”
In answerAttorneys for Texas and Louisiana wrote that the states suffered direct and concrete injuries that gave them the right to sue, adding that federal law required the government to detain immigrants allowed to be released under its guidelines.
Charlie Savage reporting contributed.