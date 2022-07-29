Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito MOCKS Prince Harry to gales of laughter
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito mocked Prince Harry during his first public remarks since the decision to topple Roe v Wade.
“What really wounded me, what really hurt me,” the Conservative judge said, “was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and the decision, whose name may not be spoken, seemed akin to the Russian attack on Ukraine.”
Alito, who wrote last month’s ruling, also mocked foreign world leaders who rejected the Supreme Court’s decision and suggested they keep their noses out of US law books.
“I had the honor of writing this term, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been criticized by a slew of foreign leaders who were fine with commenting on U.S. law,” he said. Alito.
Alito made his comments at a July 21 conference on religious freedom in Rome, hosted by the University of Notre Dame Law School. The video of the speech was put online by Notre Dame on Thursday.
His shot at Prince Harry came after the former Duke of Sussex rebuked the Supreme Court decision over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a speech to the United Nations in New York City on July 18.
The Duke of Sussex spoke before the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, where Harry stepped into US politics as he described a “global attack on democracy and freedom.”
He added: “And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rollback of constitutional law in the US, we are witnessing a worldwide assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela’s life.”
That was an obvious dig at the decision to topple Roe, which guaranteed women in the United States the right to abortion.
“This has been a painful year in a painful decade. We are living through a pandemic that continues to plague communities in every corner of the world,” Harry said.
‘Climate change is causing major damage to our planet, especially the most vulnerable. The few weaponize lies and misinformation at the expense of the many.
Numerous prominent world leaders have expressed their dismay at Roe v Wade’s overthrow, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Alito called President Macron by name in his speech, but he reserved an extra quip for Prime Minister Johnson.
“One was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price,” Alito joked, referring to Johnson’s plans to resign after criticism of his leadership from Britain’s ruling Conservative Party.
Aside from those references to Roe’s foreign critics, Alito skipped the subject and focused instead on the conference’s theme, religious freedom.
“Religious freedom is under attack in many places because it is dangerous for those who want to retain full power,” he said, “it also probably stems from something dark and deep in human DNA — a tendency to distrust people and not be nice.” to be found are not like us.’
Alito, a Roman Catholic characterized as one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices, said religion faced the challenge of convincing people “that religious freedom is worth defending if they don’t think religion is a good thing.” matter worthy of protection. ‘
The conservative judge was nominated in 2005 by President George W. Bush. He started his service in 2006.
It is not the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have entered US politics and found themselves in hot water after commenting on the US election.
During a Time 100 video in September 2020, they called on American voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lives.”
Members of the Royal Family are believed to be politically neutral, when they stepped down from their roles the Sussexs vowed that ‘whatever they do will uphold Her Majesty’s values’.
The pair left the royal family in spectacular fashion in January 2020, an earthquake for the British monarchy that some comedians dubbed ‘Megxit’.
They now live in a $13 million mansion in Montecito, California, after making tens of millions of deals to produce content for Netflix and Spotify.
A Netflix documentary about the Sussexes will air later this year, while an all-encompassing Harry autobiography will be released this fall.
The couple are parents to a three-year-old son named Archie and a 13-month-old daughter named Lilibet.
Harry and Meghan’s forays into American politics
2020 – During a videotaped Time 100 in September before the presidential election, Harry and Meghan called on American voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lives,” which was seen as a not-so-veiled rebuke from President Donald Trump.
Critics of the former royal couple’s comments were none other than Her Majesty’s family, who noted that the Sussexes pledged that “all they do will uphold Her Majesty’s values” – values that are supposed to take no sides in political affairs. matters. Buckingham Palace was forced to distance himself from Harry’s comments by saying that “the Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family” and describing his comments as “made in a personal capacity”.
A source close to the Sussexes also noted that Meghan was keen to keep her US citizenship after she became a royal in case she ever wanted to enter US politics. The source told Vanity Fair’s Katie Nicholl that Meghan would “seriously consider running for president” after she gave up her royal title.
2021 – It turns out that Meghan called Republican senators on their personal phones and used her former royal title to urge them to vote for paid paternity leave legislation.
“This is Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex,” Markle reportedly told Senator Moore Capito of West Virginia. She did the same with Senator Susan Collins of Maine.
“To my surprise, she called me on my private line and introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex, which is quite ironic,” Collins said. “I was happy to talk to her, but I’m more interested in what Maine people tell me about paid time off,” she told Politico.
She also sent a 1,030-word letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi advocating parental law. The letter was written on the Duchess of Sussex’s letterhead. In the letter, the former Duchess wrote that the US economic systems were “past their sell-by date” and that “too many Americans are being forced to sell themselves short when it comes to what matters to them.”
2022 – In May, Markle chartered a private jet to travel 1,400 miles to Texas, where she laid a bouquet of white peace roses at a memorial to the 19 children and two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School by murderous maniac Salvador Ramos. She also made a surprise visit to a blood center with two crates of food and drink for donors, volunteers revealed, as one admitted, “I had no idea who she was,” and another mistook her for a neighbor.
Although cameras and news crews surrounded the memorial on Thursday, Markle made no comments to the press. Then, in an interview with Vogue, Meghan insisted that Roe v Wade be overthrown, and Meghan urged men to be “more vocal” with their anger at Roe v Wade’s withdrawal, saying Prince Harry’s response to last Friday’s Supreme Court decision was “soundless.” .’
“My husband and I have been talking about this a lot over the past few days. He’s also a feminist,” she said, adding: “We need to channel that fear into action. We can start in November in the midterms. We have to vote, every time.’
Markle said she was willing to travel to Washington DC to participate in pro choice marches. Conservative Georgia Congressman Rep.
Buddy Carter echoed Markle’s comments, saying, “I think Americans made it pretty clear in 1776 that they don’t want members of the British Royal Family to make decisions for them.” Earlier in the spring, the Sussexes hired Miranda Barbot, a former aide to President Barack Obama who was central to his successful 2012 reelection campaign.