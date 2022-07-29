Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito MOCKS Prince Harry to gales of laughter

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito mocked Prince Harry during his first public remarks since the decision to topple Roe v Wade.

“What really wounded me, what really hurt me,” the Conservative judge said, “was when the Duke of Sussex addressed the United Nations and the decision, whose name may not be spoken, seemed akin to the Russian attack on Ukraine.”

Alito, who wrote last month’s ruling, also mocked foreign world leaders who rejected the Supreme Court’s decision and suggested they keep their noses out of US law books.

“I had the honor of writing this term, I believe, the only Supreme Court decision in the history of that institution that has been criticized by a slew of foreign leaders who were fine with commenting on U.S. law,” he said. Alito.

Alito made his comments at a July 21 conference on religious freedom in Rome, hosted by the University of Notre Dame Law School. The video of the speech was put online by Notre Dame on Thursday.

His shot at Prince Harry came after the former Duke of Sussex rebuked the Supreme Court decision over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a speech to the United Nations in New York City on July 18.

The Duke of Sussex spoke before the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day on July 18, where Harry stepped into US politics as he described a “global attack on democracy and freedom.”

He added: “And from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rollback of constitutional law in the US, we are witnessing a worldwide assault on democracy and freedom, the cause of Mandela’s life.”

That was an obvious dig at the decision to topple Roe, which guaranteed women in the United States the right to abortion.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito mocked Prince Harry during his first public remarks since the decision to overthrow Roe v Wade.

“This has been a painful year in a painful decade. We are living through a pandemic that continues to plague communities in every corner of the world,” Harry said.

‘Climate change is causing major damage to our planet, especially the most vulnerable. The few weaponize lies and misinformation at the expense of the many.

Numerous prominent world leaders have expressed their dismay at Roe v Wade’s overthrow, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Alito called President Macron by name in his speech, but he reserved an extra quip for Prime Minister Johnson.

“One was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, but he paid the price,” Alito joked, referring to Johnson’s plans to resign after criticism of his leadership from Britain’s ruling Conservative Party.

Alito called President Macron by name in his speech, but he reserved an extra joke for Prime Minister Johnson

Aside from those references to Roe’s foreign critics, Alito skipped the subject and focused instead on the conference’s theme, religious freedom.

“Religious freedom is under attack in many places because it is dangerous for those who want to retain full power,” he said, “it also probably stems from something dark and deep in human DNA — a tendency to distrust people and not be nice.” to be found are not like us.’

Alito, a Roman Catholic characterized as one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices, said religion faced the challenge of convincing people “that religious freedom is worth defending if they don’t think religion is a good thing.” matter worthy of protection. ‘

The conservative judge was nominated in 2005 by President George W. Bush. He started his service in 2006.

Alito has been characterized as one of the most conservative Supreme Court justices

Alito was the author of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade. Above, protesters are protesting the ruling

It is not the first time that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have entered US politics and found themselves in hot water after commenting on the US election.

During a Time 100 video in September 2020, they called on American voters to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lives.”

Members of the Royal Family are believed to be politically neutral, when they stepped down from their roles the Sussexs vowed that ‘whatever they do will uphold Her Majesty’s values’.

The pair left the royal family in spectacular fashion in January 2020, an earthquake for the British monarchy that some comedians dubbed ‘Megxit’.

They now live in a $13 million mansion in Montecito, California, after making tens of millions of deals to produce content for Netflix and Spotify.

A Netflix documentary about the Sussexes will air later this year, while an all-encompassing Harry autobiography will be released this fall.

The couple are parents to a three-year-old son named Archie and a 13-month-old daughter named Lilibet.