Support for Venezuela’s opposition is dwindling at OAS

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) – Venezuela’s opposition was dismissed on Thursday as 19 members of the Organization of American States supported a proposal to remove the envoy from the regional forum on political and economic issues.

While the proposal failed to secure a two-thirds majority, or 24 votes, on the agenda of the OAS General Assembly in Lima, Peru, it dealt a heavy blow to opponents of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

More than half of the organization’s 35 members voted in favor of the resolution and many others abstained, indicating a growing lack of support in the region for the Venezuelan opposition faction led by Juan Guaidó. Only four states stood with the Guaidó envoy.

The resolution, drafted by the island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, would have stripped Gustavo Tarre’s recognition as Venezuela’s permanent representative to the OAS because Guaidó is not a head of state.

“Guaidó’s international support has declined significantly,” said Mariano de Alba, a Venezuelan analyst with the International Crisis Group. “The opposition urgently needs a new leadership capable of coordinating discontent within the country and exerting influence so that the government has an interest in negotiating with them.”

Guaidó, then head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, disputed Maduro’s claim to the presidency in 2019 after his victory in an election widely denounced as fraudulent by international observers.

Guaidó formed an “interim government” recognized by the US and dozens of other countries, but failed to control other Venezuelan institutions and failed to weaken Maduro’s socialist government.

At the time, a majority of OAS members voted to give Venezuela’s seat to a representative elected by the National Assembly, then controlled by the opposition.

But support for Guaidó has waned as his efforts to remove Maduro through protests, international sanctions, a military uprising and negotiations failed. . Some countries have recently decided that they can get more out of re-establishing ties with the Maduro government.

On Thursday, countries that once supported Guaidó to remove his envoy, including Colombia, Honduras, Chile, Argentina and Peru, all voted with leftist governments, while Brazil and Ecuador, which have conservative leaders, abstained. Guaidó’s envoy received the support of only Canada, the United States, Guatemala and Paraguay.

Colombia was once a key ally of Guaidó, but recently elected a leftist president, Gustavo Petro. He seeks Maduro’s support in peace talks with Colombia’s largest remaining rebel group, the National Liberation Army, known as the ELN, which is also active in Venezuela.

“The Colombian government has prioritized restoring ties (with Maduro) given the huge economic potential to access the Venezuelan market,” said De Alba. “In addition, Petro needs Maduro’s support for successful negotiations with the ELN.”

PART: