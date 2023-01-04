Support for the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has more than doubled these past two years

US President Joe Biden will mark the second anniversary of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, on Friday and make remarks at the White House to condemn yet another act of Democratic vandalism.

He had better not ask the American people what they think.

A YouGov poll released Wednesday found that rather than declining in popularity over the past two years, the number of American adults who approve of the attack on the Capitol has risen significantly.

The shift in attitude comes despite months of congressional investigations into former President Donald Trump’s role in fueling the deadly siege, and as the US Capitol Police prepares for a possible repeat of the violence this week.

“While most Americans disapprove of the January 6th Capitol takeover, the share that approves has increased significantly since the event first occurred,” YouGov said in a statement.

“Two years ago, only 9 percent of Americans strongly or somewhat supported the takeover; now 20 percent say yes.’

Perhaps even more surprising is who changed their mind.

The share of Republican voters now supporting the riot has grown from 16 percent in the days after the attack to 32 percent this week, according to the paper. study of 1,500 adults.

But the shift among Democrats is even more pronounced. Only 3 percent of them approved of the attack when it happened, but that has increased fivefold this week to 16 percent.

The investigation comes ahead of the second anniversary of the attack, when then-President Trump forcibly entered the Capitol as lawmakers and Trump’s Vice President, Mike Pence, were set to confirm his loss in the 2020 presidential election to Biden, a Democrat.

It followed a speech in which Trump falsely claimed the election was stolen.

The attack killed five people and injured more than 140 police officers.

On Monday, Capitol police chief Tom Manger said his officers were prepared for possible future attacks, warning of the “polarized state of our nation.”

The “current threat climate, particularly against elected officials, requires continued and heightened vigilance,” Manger added.

A two-part House panel investigating the attack last month said Trump should face criminal charges for his role in fomenting the deadly siege.

In releasing the latest cache of documents on Monday, the panel cited security concerns as Congress switched hands and sent some documents to the White House and Department of Homeland Security for review and return to the National Archives

So far, about 900 people have been charged with participating in the riot, with about 470 pleaded guilty, according to a tally released last month by the Justice Department, which is conducting its own investigation into the attack.

While attitudes to the insurgency have changed over time, attitudes to Trump’s role in the attack have remained stable.

At the time, 64 percent of people said he had at least some responsibility. Now 66 percent hold Trump at least partly responsible.

Again, opinion is shifting fastest among Democrats. Just after the attack, 76 percent said Trump bore a lot of responsibility; now only 69 percent do, according to YouGov.

Biden has labeled the riot a threat to democracy and the rule of law, but he rarely discusses his predecessor by name in public and has built his presidency around uniting and healing a divided nation.

Biden will soon enter his third year in office and says he plans to seek another four-year term but has yet to formally file his candidacy.

Trump, who never conceded defeat in the 2020 election, has already announced his bid to secure his party’s 2024 nomination again.