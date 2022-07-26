Superyacht chief stewardess lifts the lid on the ‘real’ Below Deck world

Superyacht chief flight attendant Martina Drezanic (above) pulled back the curtain for MailOnline Travel on the ‘real’ Below Deck world

‘A guest asked for chicken eggs from chickens that only eat worms. He wanted the maximum amount of protein in the eggs.’

Superyacht chief stewardess Martina Drezani pulled back the curtain for MailOnline Travel on the ‘real’ Below Deck world – revealing that she’s been honoring many unusual guest requests.

She is currently working on a 48 meter long boat that sails through the Adriatic Sea called My freedomwhich can accommodate up to 22 guests, features a cinema, gym, swimming pool, hot tub, massage room and a ‘full menu of water toys’ – and costs between €80,000 (£67,000/$80,700) and €100,000 (£ 84,000/$101,000) per week for rent.

Martina: ‘Usually we find solutions – or alternatives if we can’t. But sometimes guests ask for things you can’t imagine being able to match.’

Whatever the request – Martina takes a ‘never say no’ approach.

And tackles its tasks with military precision.

There have been some slackers and mischief makers Below Deck, the popular reality TV show that chronicles life on a charter yacht. But according to Martina — who has been a chief stewardess for two years — if you don’t play by the rules, it’s time to jump.

She said, ‘Working on a yacht is like being in the military – order, work, discipline. If you don’t follow this, you don’t have to be on board at all.

“From the start, I am very clear with what is expected. It is very important that they go along with it. There is no place for the word ‘but’. It doesn’t matter how they did it before on another boat, there’s only one way to do things.

“And believe me, I’ve tried every way.”

The Croatian yen for disciplinary methods, she said, has earned her the nickname “Hitler.”

Martina is working on works M/Y Freedom (above), which will cost between €80,000 (£67,000/$80,700) and €100,000 (£84,000/$101,000) per week to rent

She added: ‘I am very strict indeed. But that’s the only right way. If everyone does their job, we will continue as Swiss watch. There is no control, redoing things and losing time for no reason. And every crew member must be able to do what is necessary.’

And what does the job involve, besides searching for eggs?

Long hours and a lot of cleaning.

‘We clean things that are already clean,’ says Martina. ‘And my working days are at least 16 hours.

‘Let’s say we get up at 6:30 am… we have to be ready by 7:30 am to serve breakfast, which sometimes lasts until 11 am.

“After we clear that up and prepare lunch, which is usually from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, we may have some free time while guests swim and enjoy our toys.

‘But there is always something to do, from filling fridges to cleaning fingerprints, and from checking guests to organizing laundry.

‘Later we go through the menus with Chef, whereby special wishes are always possible. At 6 pm we change into our night uniforms and start serving cocktails and preparing dinner, which often turns into a party, often around 2 am.’

Are crew novels commonplace?

Martina said: ‘Romances with guests are a big no-no for me and on the boats I’ve worked on so far. You can be polite and friendly, but always be aware of the line you should not cross.

‘[A romance] can affect the work environment. For example, if you fire a member, their boyfriend or whoever leaves. In this industry it is not at all advisable to lose two people, especially not in the high season.’

The hardest part of the job for Martina is recruiting and managing a crew who get along well.

Martina has a ‘never say no’ approach to guest requests

She said: ‘It’s not easy to find up to twelve people who can work together. You live with those people for at least six months. I have to recognize how to behave towards each of them. You take two people and throw them to the sharks, one gets eaten and the other keeps swimming with them. So forming a good team is the hardest part.’

But while the work involves long, romantic hours and hard work, the rewards can be huge—sometimes huge financially.

Martina, 28, added: ‘The biggest tip I got was €10,000 in cash (£8,400/$10,200). And I’ve had many presents.’

To book M/Y Freedom visit www.goolets.net/yacht-rentals/freedom-croatia.