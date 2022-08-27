Supersonic jet dubbed ‘Son of Concorde’ travels at 1,300mph aims to get anywhere in four hours

<!–

Supersonic journeys are on the way back, with the airline boss behind “Son of Concorde” saying his ultimate goal is to get everyone anywhere in the world within four hours.

The Overture, made by Boom Supersonic, can reach speeds of 1,300 mph — more than double the fastest commercial jets.

It would mean that flight time between Miami and London could be reduced from eight hours and 45 minutes to five, and between New York and London from six-and-a-half hours to three-and-a-half.

Boom Supersonic CEO Blake Scholl also claimed that it would mean jet lag will be limited to history — because passengers can beat any time difference.

He said, “If a flight from San Francisco to Tokyo is cut back from 12 noon to 6 p.m., you can leave a whole day later.

If you leave on Sunday morning, you arrive on Sunday afternoon, which is Monday morning Japanese time, you do a day of meetings and you come home 24 hours after your departure without jet lag.’

American Airlines agreed Tuesday to buy up to 20 Overture jets (above) from aircraft maker Boom Supersonic, pledging to cut the time of long-haul flights over water nearly in half.

American Airlines agreed last week to buy up to 20 Overture jets and put another 40 on hold.

Boom Supersonic claims to have $6 billion in pre-orders, with Virgin Atlantic requesting up to 10 aircraft in 2016 and United Airlines 15 last year.

The Concorde was the last supersonic aircraft, launched in 1976 and finished in late 2003.

The Overture is expected to carry 65 to 80 passengers, with all seats arranged in a business class style, meaning the middle rows will be a thing of the past.

A one-way ticket to New York costs about £1,750.