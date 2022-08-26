Supernatural star Jim Beaver files for divorce from wife of three years: irreconcilable differences

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Supernatural actor Jim Beaver and his wife Sarah Spiegel go their separate ways.

TMZ reported that the 72-year-old star has filed for divorce.

The Boys actor and his 36-year-old wife have been married for three years.

Split: Supernatural actor Jim Beaver, 72, and wife Sarah Spiegel, 36, go their separate ways after three years of marriage / Pictured Los Angeles April 2022

Court document lists the date of divorce as August 14.

The cause of the split are irreconcilable differences.

The couple started dating in September 2016 and got engaged in May 2018.

Timeline: The couple started dating in 2016 and got engaged in Paris in 2018. Jim celebrated their anniversary in June with this flashback photo of the happy moment

Fast: It’s unclear how the marriage deteriorated so quickly. The Nightmare Alley actor posted this photo alongside a sweet birthday tribute to the actress and singer on June 15

The B Positive star posed the question while on vacation in Paris and they got married just over a year later in June 2019.

It’s unclear how things deteriorated so quickly between the two.

On June 15, the Nightmare Alley actor wished his wife a happy birthday on Instagram, writing: “This is the remarkable woman who has guided luck and chance in my path and who has nestled deep in my heart. Happy birthday, my beautiful Sarah Spiegel.’

Irreconcilable Differences: In his lawsuit, the B Positive star called irreconcilable differences. The couple has no children and Jim is not asking for spousal support either

On June 20, the Critics Choice Awards nominees marked their anniversary with a black-and-white flashback shot of their engagement in Paris with the Eiffel Tower in the background, with the message: Three years ago I married this talented, witty and insanely beautiful female . Who says I’m not smart?’

The couple have no children together.

Jim asks that neither of them have to provide spousal support.