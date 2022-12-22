Supernatural star Jensen Ackles reveals he was eyeing HBO’s The Last of Us

One of the most beloved video games of the 21st century is getting the small screen treatment when The Last of Us debuts on HBO on Jan. 15, though another much-loved actor wanted to star: Jensen Ackles.

The 44-year-old actor, who is coming off a 15-year run on The CW’s Supernatural, revealed at a fan convention (via TheLastOfUsTV) that he was looking forward to starring as Joel in the series.

In the end, Pedro Pascal won the lead role of Joel, while Game of Thrones star Bella Ramsey landed Ellie’s other pivotal lead on the series, though Ackles “pushed hard” for the part.

“I was really pushing a little bit, but I don’t think I was really in the mix or really had a shot at it, but for the role of Pedro Pascal in The Last of Us,” he said at the convention.

“Really, I was like — that was high on my radar,” Ackles admitted, before teasing a new video game project he’ll be working on.

“I’m about to go to LA to film a whole day for a new game coming out as a character… I can’t say what it is yet, but you’ll find out soon enough,” said Ackles about the mystery project.

The Last of Us is based on the wildly popular video game that debuted on PlayStation 3 in 2013.

The story takes place in a post-apocalyptic America where a mutated fungus has turned most of humanity into cannibalistic creatures.

The story follows Joel, who is tasked with transporting a young girl named Ellie across the country, as her rare immunity may be the breakthrough needed to find a cure.

Created by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, the series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, Jeffrey Pierce, Murray Bartlett, Nick Offerman, and Ashley Johnson.

As for Ackles, he played Dean Winchester on Supernatural for 15 seasons, then reprized that role on The CW’s The Winchesters, while also directing a handful of episodes.

He also had an arc on Amazon’s The Boys, and he currently stars as a new series regular on ABC’s Big Sky.

Ackles plays newly appointed sheriff Beau Arlen, with showrunner Elwood Reid hinted at in an interview with Weekly entertainment that he has a lot of chemistry with Kathryn Winnick and Kylie Bunbury, with other female co-stars asking for scenes with him.

‘He’s a very charming man. Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who plays Tonya, she lobbies, “Can I accept Jensen’s character?” Everyone wants to accept Jensen’s character, so I have a lot of buyers for romantic leads for Jensen,” Reid said.

“We’re going to play with that idea and tease it a little bit. But one thing you have to be careful about on Big Sky is that once someone gets close, they end up getting killed. The actors get very nervous. “If we fall in love and start an affair, are you going to kill us?” That’s how we keep everyone honest,” Reid teased.