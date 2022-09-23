Supermodel Naomi Campbell joins Ashley Graham and Jourdan Dunn storming the catwalk at MFW

Supermodel Naomi Campbell stormed the runway during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday for Boss by Hugo Boss.

The fashion icon, 52, looked chic in a charcoal-colored trouser suit as she walked the catwalk for the brand with her gear.

Ashley Graham, 34, and Jourdan Dunn, 32, who also proved their fashion credentials and looked fabulous on the runway.

They show you how! Supermodel Naomi Campbell donned a pantsuit when she appeared on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk with Ashley Graham and Jourdan Dunn on Thursday.

Naomi appeared to be going braless under the oversized blazer and wearing a long black coat.

She added height to her stately frame with a pair of black platform heels.

Her dark locks were out and over her shoulders, neatly straightened.

Naomi’s makeup was complete with a pink lip and layers of shimmering bronzer.

She radiated confidence as she walked down the runway.

Ashley, meanwhile, looked stylish in silk black slacks and a black turtleneck sweater.

Her dark locks were swept back and off her face.

Jourdan, who was reportedly once discovered in Hammersmith Primark, looked downright gorgeous in a devious black dress.

Her dress had a bustier top, sheer panels across the waist and a slit at the hip.

Her look was complete with a pair of chunky black boots, which gave the outfit an edgy look.

Male supermodel Jordan Barrett, 25, showed off his sculpted good looks in a black suit paired with a black long coat on top.

Jordan, who is represented by Kate Moss’s agency, had his dark blonde locks straightened around his face.

Also on the catwalk was boxer Anthony Joshua, 32, who looked stylish in a beige striped sweater and black pants and boots.

Social media sensation Khaby Lame, 22, was also spotted on the runway, sporting an edgy all-white outfit.

Milan Fashion Week runs from September 20 to 26.