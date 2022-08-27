Supermodel Elle Macpherson, 58, declares that beauty is no longer ‘associated with youth’

Elle Macpherson has insisted that health, not youth, is the new standard of beauty.

The supermodel, 68, writes in her new column for Stellar Magazine that she’s changed her mind about what looks good in the past six years.

“Beauty was associated with youth, but I had learned that beauty is more closely aligned with well-being,” she said in Saturday’s op-ed.

“We have clarified beauty and restored its true nature as deep in the soul, not just on the skin. We embraced the charisma, confidence and magnetism that makes people attractive, regardless of their appearance.’

She added: “Eventually I learned that well-being is the new beautiful, health is the new wealth, kindness is the new cool and inner peace is the new success.”

Elle, who has been called “The Body” since her early days on the runway, previously revealed her health and beauty secrets in a blog post for WelleCo.

Last September, she said she takes care of her skin and body by juicing up to four times a day, brushing the body dry, and following a $1,400 skincare routine from Dr. Barbara Sturm.

The model uses a dry body brush up to three times a week “to stimulate circulation and lymphatic drainage, clear my system of any toxins and exfoliate my body for smooth, soft skin.”

If she has a red carpet or photo shoot, she preps by juicing up to four times a day, using a blend of vegetables and her Super Elixir vegetable supplement.

“At home, I believe the best facial is what you put into your body,” she explained at the time.

Elle told Harper’s Bazaar Australia in January 2019 that she wants to exercise at 6:30am every day.

“I either do some yoga or I hop on my bike and go to the beach for a swim. When I’m on the road, I take my running shoes with me and go for a jog or walk – I love exploring every new environment and getting outside,” she said.

Elle, who has covered the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue five times, said she usually has breakfast at 8 a.m.

“Sometimes it’s a Nourishing Protein smoothie made with hemp milk, half a banana and a scoop of WelleCo Nourishing Protein in chocolate,” she revealed.

“If I want something warm, I’ll have a poached egg on sunflower- or wheat-free dark rye bread, oatmeal with agave, or a chia tea pudding soaked in almond milk.”