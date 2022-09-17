Supermarkets squeezed on prices by Spain’s deputy leader Yolanda Díaz  

Supermarkets in Spain are in the firing line over inflation as the country’s deputy leader is campaigning to force stores to lower prices in an effort to help troubled families.

Yolanda Díaz, one of Spain’s deputy prime ministers and a top job contender, has intensified a political battle over the cost of living by pushing major supermarkets to offer an affordable “basket” of 20 to 30 staples.

Food and energy inflation caused by the war in Ukraine is weighing down household budgets across Europe and making governments struggle to contain the damage. Spain has been hit particularly hard as relatively low average salaries mean people spend a larger proportion of their income on basic needs.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Díaz said: “Families tell me they only feed their children pasta and rice. They have no access to fish or meat. The fruit is very expensive. For a family with two or three children, it is extremely complicated. That is the urgent problem this country has.”

She said retailers had a duty to lower prices to help consumers, not least because the government had used public funds to support them and other businesses during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

“They have profit margins that allow them to cut their profits a little bit and contribute to their country,” she added. “If they don’t act at this critical moment for Spain, the reputational risk for them is very high.”

Consumer price inflation was 10.5 percent in Spain in August, but food and drink prices rose 13.8% year-on-year, the biggest increase since the start of the data series in 1994, according to official figures this week. Milk inflation stands at 26 percent.

Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz said retailers had a duty to lower prices to help consumers © Juan Carols Hidalgo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Díaz, a longtime member of the communist party, insisted that she was not proposing legislation or state-imposed price controls, but instead insisted on an “agreement” between business and government to ensure that the prices of basic goods of good quality quality are accessible.

Her efforts met stiff opposition. The supermarket sector says they are useless, even if Díaz invites his representatives to more meetings next week. The Spanish competition regulator, meanwhile, has issued a statement recalling that the setting of maximum prices between companies is prohibited by national and EU law.

Díaz has been criticized not only by the reliably hostile opposition party, but also by members of her own coalition government.

Díaz, who is also Labor Minister, is one of Spain’s most watched politicians. She is a junior partner in the government led by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, but has already signaled a potential challenge to him in next year’s elections by launching a new political movement called Sumar.

Commenting on her move, Sánchez said this week there was a need for shared responsibility in business. “We need to have a balanced analysis between what the supply chain represents and, logically, retail.”

Ignacio García Magarzo, head of Asedas, a group representing supermarkets and distributors, acknowledged the “serious” cost challenge facing businesses and consumers, but said Díaz’s proposal was “not helpful in solving the problems”. He added that her analysis of profit margins in the food supply chain was not scientific.

García Magarzo said attempts to force only the largest supermarkets into action led to unjustified divisions in the sector. It failed to recognize the fragmented nature of much of Spain’s retail trade and threatened to abandon shoppers who did not have access to the largest chains.

He called on the government to temporarily lower or abolish sales tax instead to tame inflation — noting that Germany cut its sales tax in 2020.

The only supermarket to end Díaz’s compliance is the Spanish branch of Carrefour, which said it would offer a basket of 30 “essential” products for €30 until January – something it has been doing in France since June.

Products include Carrefour branded canned food, pasta, cooking oil and coffee, along with a selection of drugstore items and cleaning products.

But after the announcement, Díaz said: “The basket should contain products that are fresh – meat, fish, fruits, vegetables and dairy products.” Other major chains in Spain are Mercadona, Lidl and Dia.

Agriculture Minister Luis Planas, a member of Sánchez’s socialist party, reprimanded his fellow cabinet member, citing the need to protect smaller retail chains. “We must avoid price wars that would lead to a restructuring of the sector that is in no one’s interest,” he said.

Defense Minister Margarita Robles accused Díaz of straying into an area beyond her ministerial jurisdiction. “I know that [Díaz] does it with the best will, but there are technical and economic aspects that need to be known.”

Farmers across the continent are under tremendous pressure from rising energy and fertilizer costs, making it even harder to keep prices down.

Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the People’s Party, said: “We have seen again the frivolity with which important matters of people are handled. The meat, dairy and vegetable producers can no longer cope because they have to pay more for everything. . . Not taking into account that producers can no longer handle it seems to me the opposite of any reasonable government proposal.”