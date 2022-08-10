Supermarket worker is held at gunpoint at Claymore Foodworks

<!–

Gruesome footage shows the moment a shopkeeper was held at gunpoint by a masked criminal.

The armed robber is on the run after taking $2,000 off Tuesday from the Foodworks supermarket in Claymore, near Campbelltown in western Sydney.

The gunman, in a balaclava and dressed all in black, first grabbed a can of Red Bull and an ice cream before pulling out the firearm.

He casually walked to the counter and threatened the worker.

The terrified woman handed over $2,000 to the criminal after he demanded she empty the tills.

“He showed me the gun and told me to put the money in the bag,” the store clerk said 9News.

“I was scared, I just wanted him out of the store and away from me ASAP.”

She called the police after the man left and officers rushed to the scene.

The man is still at large, although police officers discovered fingerprints on a freezer in the store.

The brave shopkeeper went back to work a day later, earning her boss’s praise.