Supermarket under fire for limiting customers to tissue packets despite three for $6 ad

Australian supermarket chain Coles is under fire for a marketing flaw that prevented customers from accessing an advertised discount.

The stores have posted a customer notice limiting tissue box purchases to two per customer, despite the “three for $6” offer.

“Due to the current high demand for tissues, we have introduced a temporary limit of 2 pieces per transaction,” the message reads.

“This will help maintain availability for all our customers,” it continued.

An enthusiastic shopper shared a photo of the post on their local Coles on an Australian subreddit.

“Marketing geniuses,” the shopper wrote.

Hundreds in the comments immediately criticized the supermarket for making it impossible to access their ‘special deal’.

“They’re in high demand because they’re three for $6!” a man noticed.

“What’s the point of having something special if it’s not for sale?”

The stores have posted a customer notice limiting the purchase of tissue boxes to two per customer, despite the ‘3 for $6’ offer

A man shared a terrible experience he reportedly had when he tried to buy three boxes of tissues.

“I picked up three boxes at the store and the cashier told me how selfish I was to take three whole boxes,” he said. “They let me go and put one of the boxes back on the shelf.”

Another shared an annoying “loophole” in the deal that prevents customers from buying more than two types of tissues.

“Last week I tried to buy two boxes of tissues and a pack of mini-carrier tissues and was told at the counter that they were not allowed to sell them to me because there was a limit,” said one woman.

“Even though they were completely different products, the limit was there,” she added.

Another shared an annoying ‘loophole’ in the deal that prevents customers from buying more than two types of tissues, including small pocket alternatives

But another shopper was controversial for limits.

“There should be limits on most items,” he said. “Too many things at my local Coles get cleaned up literally within a few hours of getting started on special – then nothing for the rest of the week!”

He continued: ‘It’s disgusting. I see people buying multiples of that one item that they clearly don’t need, while low-income people like myself suffer without easy transportation to other stores.”

Daily Mail Australia has asked Coles for comment.