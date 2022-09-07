Supercars driver James Courtney and pregnant Tegan Woodford spark rumours they’ve secretly wed

They announced their engagement in January and revealed that they were expecting their first baby in May.

And now Supercars driver James Courtney, 42, and his gorgeous model fiancée Tegan Woodfor, 33, have been rumored to have gotten married in secret.

Kyly Clarke’s ex was seen on Tuesday wearing a ring on his left wedding finger as they stepped outside in Queensland’s Fortitude Valley.

Already married? Kyly Clarke’s ex James Courtney and his heavily pregnant model fiancée Tegan Woodford have sparked rumors that they married in secret while he wore a ring on his wedding finger during a getaway in Brisbane on Tuesday

Tegan had just had her hair and makeup professionally done by Brisbane-based hairstylist Sarah Harrington and makeup artist Lira Bahtirimua, but de Bahtirimua clarified that the look was for a professional maternity shoot.

Daily Mail Australia has reached out to the couple for comment.

James fell in love with blonde bombshell Tegan when they seemed to arrive at a hotel.

Tegan showed off her growing baby bump in a tight blue dress worn under a gray long cardigan.

She wore a pair of comfortable Hermes sandals on her feet and an accessory with expensive diamond stud earrings and her diamond engagement ring.

Meanwhile, James coordinated with his wife-to-be in navy blue pants, a white shirt, and matching brown dress shoes.

The couple held hands tightly as they enjoyed the spring sun.

James and Tegan announced their happy baby news in May.

James – who previously dated Kyly – and his partner confirmed the news on Instagram, where they also revealed the gender of the unborn child.

In a video titled “Four Months Loving You,” Tegan was seen showing off her growing baby bump as James stood proudly next to her.

James and Tegan announced their happy baby news in May.

Tegan also shared a clip of James’ children Zara and Cadel – which he shares with his ex-wife Carys – popping a balloon at a gender reveal party.

The confetti was blue, confirming that the duo will be welcoming a boy.

The happy couple had announced their engagement in January.

Oh baby! Tegan captioned a video announcement with the words ‘loving you for four months’

Family: The couple also shared a video clip of James’ children Zara and Cadel – which he shares with his ex-wife Carys – popping a balloon at a gender reveal party. The confetti was blue, confirming that the duo is going to welcome a boy

Have fun getting started! Tegan also shared this photo of her growing belly while wearing black lingerie

On January 11, James shared a close-up photo of her beautiful ring on Instagram.

He posted a photo of Tegan’s newly embellished hand resting on his after a romantic proposal on the beach at Hardy Reef on the Great Barrier Reef.

“She said yes!” he just captioned the post.

Ring it on: James Courtney announced his engagement to Tegan in January and shared a close-up photo of the gorgeous ring on Instagram

Meanwhile, Tegan also shared a photo of her bleached-out hand in front of the beautiful Great Barrier Reef.

She also mentioned the date of their proposal and revealed that James had asked the question two days earlier.

“You’re the best thing that ever happened to me. @jcourtney 9/1/2022,” she captioned the post, adding a red love heart emoji.

Making it official: James Courtney made his relationship with Tegan Woodford public last April and she’s been a regular on his Instagram page ever since.

The championship driver announced his relationship with Tegan in April last year and she has been a regular on his Instagram page ever since.

Before dating Tegan, James enjoyed a short-lived romance with former cricket WAG Kyly Clarke.

Kyly, 40, and James made their debut as a couple at the Bathurst 1000 race in New South Wales in October 2020.

Ex-Factor: Before dating Tegan, James enjoyed a short-lived romance with former cricket WAG Kyly Clarke (left)

According to a report by The Daily Telegraph at the time, Kyly was even spotted kissing James at the event.

“It’s still early days, but they are very happy,” a source told the publication.

Kyly is said to have first met James when she was just 11, before they later reconnected via social media.

It is believed that they ended their romance in December 2020.