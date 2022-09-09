‘Superbrat’ John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios ‘went too far’ with epic meltdown after US Open loss

Kyrgios has been fined a total of $47,000 by officials for ongoing eruptions in New York

Original tennis ‘Superbrat’ John McEnroe believes Nick Kyrgios has crossed a line following his epic on-court collapse following his quarterfinal defeat at the US Open.

Kyrgios, 27, was fined $20,700 by ATP officials after he lost his temper and smashed two rackets after being defeated in five sets by Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

The Aussie shook hands with his opponent and the umpire before leaving a trail of debris on the pitch at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

He was also fined for spitting earlier in the tournament, prompting the Canberra star to raise $47,000 out of his own pocket from his two weeks in New York.

Speaking of Eurosport, McEnroe – no stranger to letting his emotions take over during his own storied career – felt Kyrgios needed to show more control.

‘That [blow-up] was after the game, so it was a little inappropriate,” he said.

“I get that he’s frustrated – but this? [outburst] is when [Karen] Khachanov walks in the middle of the court (saying): ‘Many thanks to the eight people who stood by my side.

“So that went too far—(and) I know something about that.”

Kyrgios’ post-match antics also led to widespread condemnation of tennis figures.

“That’s not great, that’s not great at all,” Aussie great Todd Woodbridge said in a commentary for Channel 9.

American journalist Nigel D’Souza described it as a ‘national disgrace to Australia’.

CNBC’s Jude Sannith took it one step further, tweeting, “Am I a terrible person when I say I’m really glad Kyrgios didn’t win?

“That behavior is disgraceful and has no place in any sport. And just the fact that onlookers and some experts romanticize and encourage it by saying ‘it’s good for the game’ makes it even worse.”

During his post-match press conference, Krygios knew an opportunity had slipped through his fingers at Flushing Meadows

In his post-match press conference, Krygios lamented his missed opportunity at the final grand slam of 2022.

‘I feel really shit. I feel like I’ve let so many people down,” he said. “I just came out flat, physically I didn’t feel great.

‘I’m devastated. But all credit to Karen. He’s a fighter. He is a warrior.

“He just played the big points well. There was really nothing in it. I feel like I failed at this event. That’s how it feels.’

After years of failing to realize his potential on the ATP tour, Kyrgios has finally shown tennis fans what he is capable of in recent months.

He made it to the Wimbledon final and won the Citi Open in Washington before finishing in the last eight in the Big Apple.

He also took the men’s doubles title at Melbourne Park at the start of the year with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Kyrgios now goes home with his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and support crew to visit his ailing mother.

He is likely to start in the top 20 in the world in 2023 and will be seeded at the Australian Open in January.