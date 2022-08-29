Superannuation: Financial adviser reveals formula to work out when you can retire

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A financial advisor has revealed his formula to show exactly how far you are from retirement — and it can be quickly calculated on a single piece of paper.

Finance guru James Wrigley shared the drill this week on his popular TikTok channel, explaining that “for those looking to trade the 9 to 5, it can show the gap you need to fill so you can retire.”

Retirement age in Australia has risen steadily in recent years as the cost of living outpaces wage growth and low interest rates – while great for borrowers – hinder investment.

Mr Wrigley said it was easy to determine the gap between your current financial position and where you need to be.

“All you need is a piece of paper and a pen and you can scratch this out in less than five minutes,” he said.

‘Write on a piece of paper’ your nest egg items in the top left corner.

‘So that’s money in the bank, savings accounts, time deposits, pension funds and any real estate investments or stocks. And add them all together.’

Australians are working longer and retiring later according to official figures (stock image)

Mr Wrigley then explained that the top right corner was for ‘lifestyle assets’, which are generally most of the things you use on a daily basis.

“The value of your house, a holiday home if you have one, cars, boats, caravans and motorbikes,” he said.

Then bottom left is where all the money you owe goes.

“So that’s your home loan or mortgages on other properties, a car or boat loan, the total you owe on credit cards or buy-now-pay-later services and personal loans,” he said.

Mr. Wrigley explained that to get your “net egg balance,” or the liquid assets you currently have available for retirement, you would subtract the total debt balance from the nestei asset balance.

“This is the number that allows you to retire, not the lifestyle,” he said.

“They’re nice to have, they make our lives comfortable and enjoyable, but possessions like that don’t help you retire.”

Mr. Wrigley’s exercise (left) involved dividing a piece of paper into four sections and listing assets and liabilities and applying his formula (right)

To calculate the gap between your net nest egg balance and what you actually need to retire, one more step is needed.

“Ideally what you want to do is figure out what you want to spend on retirement each year — $60,000, $100,000, regardless of that number after taxes — and multiply that by 20 and that’s what you need for retirement,” he said.

Mr Wrigley said a number of 20 would generally provide enough cash flow from investments to maintain a good income whether you retire at 50 or 70.

“So there you have to go and your net nest egg is where you are,” he said.

“If there’s a gap, you can work to fill that or, if it’s bigger, congratulations if your setup is right, you can probably retire today.”