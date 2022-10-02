Retirement Income You Need to Retire and Live a “Comfortable” Life and What $545k Will Get You

The ‘horrific’ figure needed to live a ‘comfortable’ life as a pensioner has been revealed as Australians grow increasingly anxious they won’t have enough pension to retire.

Single Australians need at least $545,000, while couples need at least $640,000 in savings, according to the Association of Super Funds Australia (ASFA).

ASFA states that a “comfortable” retirement means being able to afford private health insurance, TV and streaming services, a reliable car, home repairs, regular trips to restaurants and the cinema, and professional haircuts.

The data showed that retirees with at least $545,000 in savings can enjoy one domestic trip a year and one overseas trip every seven years.

By comparison, retirees who can only afford a ‘modest’ pension with $70,000 in savings can expect one domestic trip each year and a few short breaks.

A ‘modest’ pension means ‘infrequent’ trips to the cinema and takeaway meals, a limited budget for home repairs and a cheaper and older car.

The ‘horrifying’ figure needed to live ‘comfortably’ in retirement has been revealed as Australians become increasingly worried about having enough super to see them through to retirement (stock image)

Average super savings by age group 25 to 29: $21,309 30 to 34: $44,650 35 to 39: $74,963 40 to 44: $108,217 45 to 49: $145,622 50 to 54: $188,234 55 to 59: $246,771 60 to 64: $323,871 65 to 69: $383,367 70 to 74: $422,112 Source: Australian Taxation Office data for 2019-20

For pensioners on the State Age Pension, short breaks are reduced to a day trip in their own town with only ‘local club special meals’ and cheap takeaways in their reduced budget.

The ASFA data is based on assumptions that retirees own their homes outright and are relatively healthy.

Perth-based investor Natasha Etschmannn said it was ‘pretty scary’ single Australians needed $545,000 to retire comfortably.

The account manager, who regularly posts videos with tips on saving and investing money, took to TikTok to share ASFA’s breakdown of expenses.

“This is a pretty scary number for a single person if your partner dies and you don’t also own your own home,” she said.

The figures come as increasing numbers of Australians become increasingly anxious that they will not have enough pension to retire.

New research has revealed that workers typically think they will be $200,000 short, and data from AMP found that 70 per cent of women were worried about insufficient retirement savings, compared to 56 per cent of men.

The AMP report found that women aged 50 to 59 were particularly concerned about higher living costs.

AMP found Australians typically thought they needed $600,000 to retire but only expected to have $400,000 saved (stock image)

Rising inflation and cost-of-living pressures are increasing anxieties about retirement, leading to fears that Australians are ‘unnecessarily compromising quality of life’.

AMP found Australians typically thought they needed $600,000 to retire, but only expected to have $400,000 saved.

The latest Australian Taxation Office data shows people aged 65 to 69 had an average superannuation balance of $383,367.

That represents an average shortfall of $151,633 for Aussies at or nearing retirement age, based on the recommended superannuation balance.

Bestselling author Scott Pape, known as the Barefoot Investor, is a critic of the retirement goals of the retirement industry.

A growing number of Australians are increasingly worried about not having enough superannuation to retire – with $545,000 needed to retire “comfortably” (stock image)

“For far too long, the super industry has played for the millionaires at the members’ booth,” Pape told his followers last month.

Pape has instead endorsed a recommendation from Super Consumers Australia, which believes $258,000 is enough for someone who has paid off their home.

Tax Office data showed average superannuation balances across all adult age groups at $145,388.

Those in the 55 to 59 age group had an average balance of $246,771, compared to $108,217 for those aged 40 to 44 and $323,871 for those aged 60 to 64.

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects inflation in 2022 to hit a 32-year high of 7.75 percent, which is bad news for households already struggling with rising living costs.