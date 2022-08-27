Super-yachts of Roman Abramovich and other Putin oligarchs were sent to Turkey to cheat sanctions

Roman Abramovich, flanked by four hefty bodyguards and followed by his family, strolled carelessly into the restaurant.

Sanctions have hit the Russian billionaire hard – his close ties to Vladimir Putin have led to accusations that he has blood on his hands over Ukraine – but onlookers said he seemed completely at ease.

He ate and drank well, enjoying chateaubriand steak and expensive red wine.

Ramazan Cesaret, owner of steakhouse CaesarEt Lounge in the Turkish port city of Gocek, was stunned to see the ‘globally known’ guest sitting at his table.

The Mail On Sunday reporter Abul Taher is close to Eclipse, a 533ft vessel valued at over £400m and belonging to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in Turkey’s Gocek

He admitted to being nervous. These are troubling times for Kremlin-affiliated oligarchs.

However, Turkey is fast becoming the preferred hideout for their superyachts. No fewer than 11 of them – including four from the former Chelsea FC owner – are docked here, outside of UK, EU and US sanctions.

It also helps that President Recep Erdogan’s regime is also close to Russia. Some yachts are still available for rent for wealthy partygoers.

At least one of them is manned by British personnel. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Abramovich quickly moved his collection of boats – an estimated £1.1 billion – from moorings around the world to this part of the Mediterranean.

The Mail on Sunday found two in Gocek last week. One is the Eclipse, a 533ft vessel valued at over £400million with two helipads, two swimming pools, a disco and even an anti-missile defense system.

It was anchored about two miles out to sea. It has the feel of a ghost ship, with five or six members of staff on board, rather than the usual 95.

According to Turkish media reports, most of the employees left after the sanctions came into effect because their salaries remained unpaid.

Abramovich’s £17 million 219-foot Garcon was spotted in Turkey’s Azure Marina

In the exclusive Azure Marina, we spotted Abramovich’s Garcon – 219 feet long and worth £17 million – whose transponder, known as the Automatic Identification System (AIS), has been disabled since August 8 in what appears to be an attempt to evade detection. .

Another Abramovich ship, Halo – 180 feet long and worth £32 million flying the flag of the Cook Islands in the South Pacific – is also said to be in Gocek.

The billionaire’s fourth superyacht, My Solaris – 145 meters long and worth around £430 million, equipped with a helipad, gym, spa and several swimming pools – is anchored off the coast in Bodrum.

Other oligarchs’ yachts in the crystal blue waters of Gocek include the Flying Fox, which is anchored next to Garcon in Azure Marina.

Flying Fox, the yacht of Russian oligarch Dmitry Kamenshchik, is moored in Gocek

The 446ft vessel, valued at more than £339million, is owned by Dmitry Kamenshchik, an ally of Putin and boss of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, whose AIS has been shut down since Aug. 3.

It appears the Flying Fox has resumed charter service and has been hired at least three times since arriving in Gocek for an astonishing £3 million a week.

A naval guard told The Mail on Sunday that an Arab prince had recently chartered it.

Rory Jackson, an expert at Vessels Value, said Turkey is popular because it can “offer better marinas” than anywhere like Dubai, whose only draw is the city itself. It also goes beyond sanctions.

He said: “When the sanctions fell, it was not the Mediterranean season, so the oligarchs had time to think about where to take their yachts.”

Residents and businesses have mixed opinions about the influx of Russians to Gocek since the Western sanctions were imposed.

Russian oligarch Abramovich is romantically linked to Russian ballerina Diana Vishneva

Sukru Aydin, 54, a tour boat operator, said: ‘Of course these yachts are a problem. First, they are anchored out to sea, obstructing small boats like ours. We can’t get near them because it activates their alarm systems.’

But there is some support. Zeynep Ketenci, the owner of a clothing boutique, said: ‘Of course we have more Russians compared to last year. They’re here because you want to take their belongings. This is imperial.’

Back at the Caesar-Et Lounge, owner Mr. Cesaret says the yachts are doing business.

He said Flying Fox’s mostly British crew are regulars at his restaurant. ‘Sometimes they come as a couple, sometimes with thirty. They eat and then they drink and drink, usually red wine. They never care about money.’

When asked if Abramovich had enjoyed his meal, Cesaret showed a gift that the billionaire had sent him the next day.

It was a plaque with Eclipse on it – a celebration of a superyacht that evades sanctions.