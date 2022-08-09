Super punch out!! has a hidden mode for two players – and you can try it on the Switch

Super punch out!! features a hidden two-player mode discovered nearly three decades after the game’s original release in 1994 (through Kotaku). If you want to mess around with it but don’t have an SNES hooked up, you can give Secret Mode a shot on the version of the game currently available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

The new two-player mode – and a battle selection screen – were unveiled by the Twitter Account Hidden Cheats in a thread on Monday. To activate them, you must have two controllers connected to your console of choice. (On Switch, I’ve had them work with a Pro Controller as player one and two Joy-Cons acting as one controller as player two.)

First, on the title screenhold Y and R with the player two controller, and on the player one controller, press A or start. (On the Switch’s Pro Controller, I got this to work by pressing the plus button.) This opens the battle selection screen, which lets you jump to a battle of your choice.

At the title, hold Y+R, then press A or START. Instead, the following screen or common menus will appear. Here you can select any character to fight a free single match. Look, even fighters from SPECIAL CIRCUIT are available here. -> pic.twitter.com/Hh7AtPdTcK — Unlisted cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

Then you can activate two player mode. Highlight the fighter you or a friend would like to play, then press and hold B and Y simultaneously on player two’s controller, followed by A or Start on player one’s controller. (I used the plus button on my Pro Controller again.) At the pre-fight screen, hold down B and Y on the player two controller and have player one press start to get through.

The battle begins and player two’s controller should be able to control the fighter you selected earlier. According to IGN senior editor Kat Bailey, player two’s character can also do special movesso if you’re hiring a boyfriend, you may want to keep your guard up.

Sorry! Totally forgot to mention! All combinations must be kept on JOYPAD2! Then A or START on JOYPAD1! — Unlisted cheats (@new_cheats_news) August 8, 2022

I admit I’ve never played Super punch out!! outside of testing for this article, but the fact that this is an option is a delightful hidden gem. It’s also a nice reminder of some of the secrets that used to be accessible in games with the right combination of mysterious button presses. After using this hidden mode and seeing the new secret menu in Vampire SurvivorsI hope classic style cheats make a comeback.