Super Mario Bros. film releases first trailer of highly-anticipated animated movie

Super Mario fans got a sneak peek of the highly anticipated animated movie on Thursday starring Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber and Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach.

The very first trailer for the upcoming movie, Super Mario Bros., was released and started off with a bang when Bowser (Jack Black) was awarded a gold star after taking on an army of penguins.

Mario is then introduced by landing in Mushroom Kingdom and meeting Toad (Keegan-Michael Key).

The trailer opens with Bowser and his army invading an icy kingdom where he is introduced as the ‘King of the Koopas’.

His minions cringe in fear as he approaches the castle, where the penguins bravely await him and cutely pelt him with snowballs.

“That’s just a taste of our anger!” explains the penguin king. “Do you admit?”

Bowser chuckles and replies, “Not me.”

He then destroys the kingdom before getting his hands on the elusive gold star.

‘I finally found it! Who’s stopping me now!?’ he roars.

Then the iconic Mario Brothers song starts playing as Mario himself is shot out of a pipe and shot into the Mushroom Kingdom.

He gazes in awe at the magical world, full of red mushrooms, large and small, and floating lands in the sky.

‘What is this place?’ he asks.

Just as he reaches for a blue mushroom, Toad jumps out and yells, “Don’t touch that mushroom, you’ll die!”

“I’m sorry,” he adds more calmly. “That’s fine,” he says, touching the plant. “Come on Mario!” he instructs and points the way to a castle and a village.

“Mushroom Kingdom, here we come!” says one of the characters.

Then Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, is chased by skeletal creatures before safely entering a castle.

The trailer made its debut on YouTube and at New York Comic-Con, and was introduced by Mario’s own creator, Shigeru Miyamoto.

“It’s been nearly 40 years since the first Mario Brothers original was released in Japan,” he said in a video that aired for the sneak peek. “Today, many people from all over the world are playing Mario games. Thank you all very much. Finally, the world of the Super Mario brothers becomes an animated movie!

“We worked on this film with Chris Meledandri of Illumination for a long time, from brainstorming to production. Time flew by as we had fun figuring out how to portray the Super Mario characters and world.”

Star Chris Pratt also appeared via video to describe his special relationship with the franchise.

“Growing up, man, I spent hours of my life stomping on Koopas in the original Mario Brothers arcade game at my local laundromat,” he revealed. “And then it first came out on Nintendo and I played that, maybe years of my life. It’s an honor, really to be able to speak with the man who made those memories for me, and it’s an honor to work together. It has been a lifelong dream of mine to become Mario.”

Jack Black also gushed about his experience working on the film right after Chris’ comments.

‘While you dreamed about playing Mario, I prepared! Look at all that Koopa muscle I packed, and these wavy mane didn’t show up overnight. Do you have any idea how long it took me to breathe fire?’ he joked. “I had to learn it from Gene Simmons from Kiss!

“But all this hard work has been worth it. I’m so proud to have worked with you and Miyamoto-san, as well as the entire Nintendo and Illumination team, on this cinematic experience. One that will forever leave its mark on Mario fandom!’

This isn’t the first film adaptation of the beloved video games, with a live-action movie starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo released in 1993. However, the film, Super Mario Bros., was box-office bombed and received rave reviews.