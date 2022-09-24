Super-fit grandmother, 69, reveals she does ab crunches in her bikini

A super fit grandmother who does tummy tucks to stay in shape and still wears a bikini has revealed she is determined not to become ‘invisible’ as she gets older.

Julie Ford, 69, a part-time PE teacher from Eastbourne, East Sussex, said she is determined to ‘look and feel as good in her 70s’ as she did in her 20s.

Having overcome breast cancer in her 60s, Julie has also become a fitness entrepreneur by making a bespoke walking resistance band and now wants to encourage other seniors to get out and exercise.

The grandmother said: ‘My friends jokingly tell me they hate me and ask: “Why do you look so good?”

‘I don’t know if I’ve just been blessed to age well or if that’s what comes from being positive – but I think if you feel good, you look good.’

Julie Ford, 69, a part-time PE teacher from Eastbourne, East Sussex, who does tummy tucks to keep fit and still wears a bikini, has revealed she is determined not to become ‘invisible’ as she gets older

Julie, who is married to Wimbledon tennis umpire Jerry Armstrong, 67, said: ‘I’ve done the fabulous 50s and the sexy 60s and now I’m planning to do the super fit 70s.

‘I tend to cover my arms and legs now because it’s more sophisticated for my age, but I always make sure I still look sexy when I wear things like frilly tops.

‘I’ve spent my whole life showing off my body, not because I’m vain, but because I feel good.’

Julie has loved sport and exercise from a young age and knew she wanted to be a PE teacher from the age of 11.

Julie often wears a bikini on the beach and said she still likes to ‘look sexy’ in things that ‘show off her body’ because it makes her ‘feel good’

She went on to study PE at Eastbourne College and then got her first job as a PE teacher at Tideway School in New Haven in 1976.

Five decades on and she still continues to teach gymnastics part-time to children aged 13-18 at Eastbourne College.

But even outside of school, Julie has always enjoyed participating in and teaching sports.

She said: ‘Outside of work I’ve been teaching Jane Fonda exercise classes as well as playing hockey and netball and running, cycling and walking.

‘I still run, cycle and walk, but I had to give up netball and hockey a few years ago because I was busy at the weekends.’

Despite always being fit and healthy, the grandmother had breast cancer in her 60s and had radiotherapy to cure it

Becoming a mother of two didn’t slow down her love of fitness either.

She said: ‘I kept working as a PE teacher but outside of school I did weight training classes and dance classes.

‘The children would either join or be dragged along to watch netball and hockey games with me.’

While Julie loved the ‘buzz’ of exercise, she also found that it gave her great body confidence.

“I worked hard to be fit and healthy so I could look good,” she said.

‘I used to be known as the lady in the village who cycled everywhere with hardly any clothes on because I was only wearing shorts and a crop top.’

Julie (pictured here in Cornwall) stopped going to the gym after recovering from breast cancer – decided to spend more time outdoors instead

In September 2016, aged 63, Julie was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer – but that didn’t hold her back.

“It was a routine mammogram appointment and they spotted something and called me back,” she said.

‘When they said it was stage two breast cancer I couldn’t believe it because I felt so healthy.’

Julie underwent a month of radiotherapy and said she was lucky to “get through” her treatment.

“It’s still hard to believe I ever had cancer because I felt so healthy the whole time,” she said.

‘I didn’t want to give up my job, so I timed my treatment around the autumn semester so I could continue.’

Julie revealed that her friends often ask her how she looks so good despite her age – and she credits exercise and a positive attitude

While Julie got through her treatment relatively easily, her attitude towards exercise changed.

She said: ‘When I went back to the gym I just thought “I don’t want to be here”.

“Life is too short and I just wanted to be outside and make every day count.”

When Julie replaced the gym with long walks in the countryside, she realized she wanted something more – and started experimenting.

She said: ‘I wanted something to keep my upper body strong and toned so I tried using weights but by the end of the ride I would look like an orangutan because my arms would be so tired from carrying the weights.

Julie, who turns 70 next February, said she wants to feel as good in her 70s as she did in her 20s

‘So I dug around the garage and found some rubber resistance tubes and an old wetsuit and started trying to attach them to my shoes to hold them and create stress.

‘I went through about 30 different designs over the course of the year until I found the finished product.’

Impressed with her creation, which is designed to tone and strengthen the body by combining resistance with movement, Julie launched her versatile walking resistance bands – called Instepp – in March 2018.

Julie said she is determined not to become invisible as she gets older and is encouraging other older people to exercise too

Julie said her walking resistance band has kept her in good shape.

“They often say that when you turn 50 you become invisible, but I make sure I’m not,” she said.

With Julie’s 70th approaching in February 2023, she plans to celebrate in style.

“It’s strange to think that I’m going to be 70, because I don’t feel it at all,” she said.

“We have a friend with a gondola from Venice and I’ve always loved masquerade balls, so we can plan a masquerade ball in Stratford-upon-Avon for later this summer.”

Julie also recently became a grandmother for the first time.

She added: ‘My granddaughter, Freyja, is only 13 months at the moment so she’s not quite running around the place yet.

“But I can’t wait until I can take her out on the bike and she can walk or cycle with me.”