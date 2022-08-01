Super-Earth Ross 508b skims habitable zone of red dwarf

Figure 1: Schematic diagram of the newly discovered planetary system around Ross 508. The green area represents the habitable zone (HZ) where liquid water can exist on the planet’s surface. The orbit of the planet is shown as a blue line. For more than half of its orbit, the planet is estimated to be closer than HZ (solid line) and within HZ (dashed line) for the rest of its orbit. Credit: Center for Astrobiology



The first exoplanet has been discovered by Subaru Strategic Program using the infrared spectrograph IRD on the Subaru Telescope (IRD-SSP). This planet, Ross 508b, is a super-Earth about four times the mass of Earth and located near its habitable zone. Such a planet could potentially hold water on its surface and will be a prime target for future observations to verify the possibility of life around low-mass stars.

Exoplanet research, which has made great strides in recent years since the discovery of a giant planet orbiting a star similar to our sun, now focuses on red dwarfs, which have a lower mass than our sun. Red dwarfs, which make up three quarters of the stars in our galaxy and are found in large numbers near our solar system, are excellent targets for finding exoplanets in our vicinity. The discovery of such nearby exoplanets, with detailed observations of their atmospheres and surface layers, will allow us to discuss the presence or absence of life in environments very different from those of our solar system.

However, red dwarfs are very dim in visible light because of their low surface temperatures of less than 4,000 degrees. Previous planetary searches with visible light spectrometers have detected only a few planets around very nearby red dwarfs, such as Proxima Centauri b. In particular, red dwarfs with surface temperatures below 3,000 degrees (late-type red dwarfs) have not systematically searched for planets. The transit method, which detects changes in stellar brightness as a planet passes in front of a star, doesn’t require as many photons as the spectroscopic Doppler method, so searching for planets around red dwarfs using the transit method has advanced in recent years. Searching for transiting planets with TESS (Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite) can detect terrestrial planets around relatively massive red dwarfs (early red dwarfs).

Although red dwarfs are important targets for studying life in the Universe, they are difficult to observe because they are too dim in visible light. To solve the problems associated with spectroscopic observations of red dwarfs, a planetary search using a high-precision spectrograph in the infrared has been long awaited, where red dwarfs are relatively bright. For example, the brightness of the sun, seen from 30 light-years away, is five magnitude in visible light and three magnitude in infrared light. On the other hand, the brightest late-type red dwarfs are very faint in visible light at magnitude 19, but relatively bright in the infrared at magnitude 11.

The Astrobiology Center in Japan has successfully developed IRD (InfraRed Doppler instrument), the world’s first high-precision infrared spectrograph for 8-meter class telescopes. IRD, mounted on the Subaru telescope, can detect minute fluctuations in a star’s speed, about the speed of a person walking.

The transit method can only detect planets whose orbits lie along the line of sight, while the Doppler method can detect planets regardless of their orientation relative to the celestial plane. It is also an important method because it can determine the “mass” of a planet.

The IRD Subaru Strategic Program (IRD-SSP) for the search for planets around late-type red dwarfs started in 2019. This is the first systematic search for planets around late-type red dwarfs and is an international project involving about 100 domestic and international researchers. During the first two years, screening observations were conducted to find “stable” red dwarfs with low noise, where even minor planets can be detected. Red dwarfs have high surface activity, like flares, and this surface activity can cause changes in the star’s line-of-sight speed even when no planets exist. Therefore, only stable red dwarfs with low surface activity are targets in the search for small Earth-like planets.

Currently, the project is in the intensive observation phase of about 50 promising late-type red dwarfs that were carefully selected through the screening.

Figure 2: Periodic variation in the line-of-sight velocity of the star Ross 508 observed by IRD. It is wrapped around the orbital period of the planet Ross 508b (10.77 days). The change in Ross 508’s line of sight speed is less than 4 meters per second, indicating that IRD caught a very small wobble slower than a running person. The red curve best fits the observations, and the deviation from a sinusoidal curve indicates that the planet’s orbit is most likely elliptical. Credit: Harakawa et al. 2022



The first exoplanet discovered by the IRD-SSP is about 37 light-years away from Earth, orbiting a red dwarf star called Ross 508, which is one-fifth the mass of the Sun. This is the first exoplanet discovered through a systematic search using an infrared spectrometer.

To confirm that Ross 508’s periodic wobble is indeed due to a planet, the IRD-SSP team identified several indicators of stellar activity that could produce a false positive of a planet (e.g., changes in stellar brightness and form of emission lines) and showed that the period of these indicators is markedly different from the observed planetary period. This is a more difficult task than using the Doppler method to confirm planetary candidates previously reported by the transit method, but it is an essential method for detecting non-transiting planets.

This planet, Ross 508b, has a minimum mass of only about four times that of Earth. Its average distance from its central star is 0.05 times the Earth-Sun distance, and it is on the inner edge of its habitable zone. Interestingly, the planet likely has an elliptical orbit, in which case it would enter the habitable zone with an orbital period of about 11 days (Figures 1 and 2).

Planets in the habitable zone could hold water on their surfaces and harbor life. Ross 508b will be an important target for future observations to verify the possibility of habitability on planets orbiting red dwarfs. Spectroscopic observations of molecules and atoms in the planetary atmosphere are also important, while current telescopes cannot image the planet directly due to its proximity to the central star. In the future, it will be one of the goals of the search for life through 30-meter class telescopes.

So far, only three planets are known to orbit such very bright stars, including Proxima Centauri b. The IRD-SSP is expected to continue discovering new planets.

Ross 508b is the first successful detection of a super-Earth using only near-infrared spectroscopy. Before that, when detecting low-mass planets such as super-Earth, near-infrared observations alone were not accurate enough, and verification by highly accurate line-of-sight measurements in visible light were necessary. This study shows that only IRD-SSP can detect planets, and clearly demonstrates the advantage of IRD-SSP in its ability to search with high precision, even for late-type red dwarfs that are too faint to be seen with. light,” said Dr. Hiroki Harakawa (NAOJ Subaru Telescope), the lead author of the study paper.

“It’s been 14 years since IRD’s development began. We’ve continued our development and research in the hope of finding a planet exactly like Ross 508b. This discovery was made possible by IRD’s high instrumental performance, the Grand opening of the Subaru Telescope, and the strategic framework of observations that enabled intensive and frequent data acquisition. We are committed to making new discoveries.” says Professor Bun’ei Sato (Tokyo Institute of Technology), the principal investigator of IRD-SSP.

These results appeared as Harakawa et al. “A super-Earth orbiting the inner edge of the habitable zone around the M4.5 dwarf Ross 508” in Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan on June 30, 2022.

Super-Earth exoplanet discovered orbiting nearby star

More information:

Hiroki Harakawa et al, A super-Earth orbiting the inner edge of the habitable zone around the M4.5 dwarf Ross 508, Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan (2022). Hiroki Harakawa et al, A super-Earth orbiting the inner edge of the habitable zone around the M4.5 dwarf Ross 508,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/pasj/psac044

Provided by National Institutes of Natural Sciences